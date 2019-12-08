What to watch on Netflix over the Christmas holidays

Make the most of the Christmas season and enjoy plenty of festive programmes. Picture: Hoxton/Tom Merton

Whether it's a festive film, a series or a classic comedy, Netflix has your Christmas watching list sorted – here's eight of our picks.

Three Christmas films to watch

The festive period isn't complete without a movie, watch one of these to get you well and truly into the Christmas spirit.

1. Let it Snow

During a snowstorm in the small town of Gracetown on Christmas Eve, a group of high school students find their friendships and love lives collide in unexpected ways, and on Christmas morning, nothing will be the same.

Based on the novel of the same name that featured three stories from John Green, Maureen Johnson and Lauren Myracle that all intertwine with one another. Discover the story here.

2. A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby

It's Christmastime in Aldovia, and a royal baby is on the way. Amber and Richard host royals from a distant kingdom to renew a sacred truce, but when the treaty vanishes, peace is jeopardised and an ancient curse threatens their family.

Queen Amber (Rose McIver) must unmask the thief before Christmas Eve, otherwise a 600-year-old truce between nations could be ruined forever. View it here.

3. Klaus

From Despicable Me co-creator Sergio Pablos, Klaus is Netflix's first animated feature film and centres on Jesper (Jason Schwartzman), the postal academy's worst student who is sent to a frozen island above the Arctic Circle.

Just when he's about to give up, he finds a friend in Alva (Rashida Jones) and the duo meet a mysterious carpenter (JK Simmons) who lives alone in a cabin full of handmade toys. Together, they will create what we all have come to know as Christmas. Watch it here.

Two festive series to watch

Christmas is a time when families come together, but every family has its own set of problems as we see in these two programmes.

1. Merry Happy Whatever

Strong family dynamics come into play in Merry Happy Whatever as a strong-willed father navigates the stress of the holiday season when his daughter brings her new boyfriend home for Christmas. Watch it here.

2. A Family Reunion Christmas

Sister, Sister stars Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Jackée Harry have reunited in a trailer for epic Netflix special, A Family Reunion Christmas.

M'Dear and her sisters struggle to keep their singing act together before a church Christmas pageant while Grandpa teaches the kids a valuable lesson. Watch it here.

Three classic comedies that are a must-see

Also available on iPlayer, don't forget these popular comedies from years gone by, which are available on Netflix.

1. Gavin & Stacey

Not only is there going to be a festive special on BBC One this Christmas nine years after it last aired, but you can catch up on all the previous episodes on Netflix. It's one not to miss if you're after laughter aplenty along with some of the topics pulling at your heart strings. Watch Ruth Jones and James Corden at their very best here.

2. Blackadder

It's on repeat many times over the festive period and Netflix has the last two series – series three and four – which take viewers back to to the Georgian era in series three and World War I in series four. Watch it here.

3. Faulty Towers

You can't help but laugh out loud as Basil Fawlty and his bossy wife try to raise the profile of their Fawlty Towers Hotel. Endless mix-ups arise, leading to farcical lunacy. It's bound to cheer up any Christmas grinch. Tune in here.