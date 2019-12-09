You will be able to watch all the Harry Potter films with a live orchestra next year

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix will be screened alongside a live band. Picture: Getty / Warner Bros / Instagram

The magical movie saga is set to get a spellbinding orchestral makeover at the Royal Albert Hall.

Harry Potter fans are in for an enchanting treat as next year Potterheads will be able to watch all the magical movies alongside a live orchestra.

In September 2020, the Royal Albert Hall will bring the spellbinding series to life with a screening of one of J.K. Rowling's iconic films accompanied by a bewitching live band.

Expect goosebumps as the famous wizard's story is shown in HD and projected onto a huge screen in the historical concert venue that only adds to the cinematic sorcery.

Read more: Four new Harry Potter books to be released by JK Rowling 'to delve deeper into the rich history of magic'

Not only will Nicholas Hooper’s spine-tingling theme tune be performed in real life, conducted by Justin Freer, but music will be played throughout the dramatic tale creating an amazing experience for all the family.

Next year's return of The Harry Potter Film Concert Series will screen the fifth instalment of the famous set of novels, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

If you can't quite remember what happened in the fifth film, Harry gets expelled from Hogwarts, cruel-natured Dolores Umbridge takes over the Defence Against the Dark Arts class and our favourite wizard helps to protect the school against rising evil along with his best pals Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

Read more: Harry Potter fans go wild for wrapping paper that looks exactly like Marauder’s Map

Harry Potter fans can immerse themselves in the magical world of Hogwarts with the help of a full orchestra. Picture: Getty

The spectacular concert hall is screening the movie on Friday 25th September and Saturday 26th September 2020, with two evening performances and a matinee slot to attend.

Brace yourselves for a lengthy ride though, especially if you're bringing children, as the film is 137 minutes long – plus there’s a 25-minute interval to gobble ice cream in-between scenes.

Read more: Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is about to be released - here's what you need to know

The Royal Albert Hall explained: “For the first time ever, audiences around the world are experiencing each full film from one of the most beloved series in history, projected in HD on the big screen, while a full symphony orchestra performs the unforgettable score live to picture.”

If you want get your hands on the super-special tickets, which start at £28, they're available to buy from the Royal Albert Hall's website – but hurry, as they're expected to sell out quickly.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix: In Concert will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on 25th and 26th September 2020. Tickets are available here.