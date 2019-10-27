Harry Potter fans go wild for wrapping paper that looks exactly like Marauder’s Map

The prop wizards behind The Marauder's Map have launched a matching gift wrap. Picture: Minalima / Warner Bros

The wizard-themed print has been designed by the artists behind the film's most magical props.

Harry Potter fanatics can now get their hands on magical wrapping paper that looks exactly like The Marauder's Map.

The mystical print has been dreamt up by the graphic designers behind the film's most treasured props, from Harry Potter’s Hogwarts acceptance letter and Quidditch World Cup tickets, to Chocolate Frog sweet wrappers and the Daily Prophet newspaper – as well as the famous blueprint itself.

Artists Miraphora Mina and Eduardo Lima, who run Minalima studios, have launched the bewitching gift wrap just in time for Christmas so you can envelop your pressies in the wizard-themed paper.

Read more: Four new Harry Potter books to be released by JK Rowling 'to delve deeper into the rich history of magic'

The Harry Potter themed gift wrap will bring a magical touch to your Christmas presents. Picture: Minalima

Ministry of Magic addicts will know that The Marauder's Map first appeared in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban to help James Potter, Sirius Black, Peter Pettigrew and Remus Lupin navigate their way around Hogwarts' hidden passages.

It cropped up in later Harry Potter films too, and also became a covert way to track people moving around the vast and spooky school grounds, showing every hallway and corner of the castle, plus footsteps of humans, elves and even ghosts.

Read more: Pandora is releasing a new Harry Potter jewellery collection - and fans are so excited

The Marauder's Map first appeared in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Picture: Minalima

Minalima's Harry Potter gift wrap is available to pre-order online at minalima.com and will go on sale from 4th November 2019.

For £5.95, you'll get two pieces of single-sided wrapping paper measuring 50cm x 70cm – so save the special sheets for your favourite muggle as it's not to be wasted on non-believers.

Read more: Vans launch new Harry Potter range - with trainers in every house colour

The design duo have also launched the Black Family Tapestry inspired by the prop featured in Harry Potter and the Order Of The Phoenix.

It appears on the set of 12 Grimmauld Place and shows the family tree of Sirius Black.

You can also treat Potter fans to gift wrap themed on Hogwarts Library, The Daily Prophet and Quidditch as the studio has created an entire spellbinding collection.

Check out all the J.K. Rowling-inspired buys here.