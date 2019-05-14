Vans launch new Harry Potter range - with trainers in every house colour

Vans are releasing a new Harry Potter range and they look SO cool. Picture: Getty / Vans

Whether you're a Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff or Ravenclaw; Harry Potter fans can now purchase slip-on trainers in their favourite Hogwarts House colours.

American shoe company have had their fair share of iconic collaborations over the years - but none have got us quite as excited as this new "magical" Harry Potter range.

Here's all you need to know about the new shoe range - including the designs, release date and price.

What shoes are in the Vans x Harry Potter range?

Naturally, Vans have decided to design their new slip-on range around the Harry Potter houses, Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw.

While we're still holding out for full details on the new collection, Vans has released a sneak(er) peak:

Vans are launching a new Harry Potter range. Picture: Vans

As we can see, the new range includes Vans' iconic slip-on sneakers, lace-ups, and high-tops.

The new shoes will come in Gryffindor's golden yellow and red, Slytherin's emerald green and silver - with black snake details, Hufflepuff's yellow and black, and Ravenclaw's blue and bronze.

When are the Harry Potter Vans being released?

Vans first teased the collab on Twitter on April 22, 2019.

They shared a short promo video, along with the caption: "something magical coming soon".

Vans have yet to confirm an official release date, but as they've now given us a glimpse of the new trainers, we're expecting the range to drop soon.

Harry Potter fans can sign up to the Vans mailing list, in order to get an alert when the new range is released.

How much do the new Harry Potter Vans cost?

Again, Vans haven't firmed up the official price list for the Harry Potter range, we're guessing the pricing will be similar to their other collections.

The Vans slip-ons are usually priced around £65, as do their laces. Their high-tops can cost anything between £65-75, depending on the design.

What other special collections have Vans done?

Currently, the Vans x Ashley Williams are on sale. They've also previously collaborated with Hello Kitty, The Simpsons, Vault, Murakami, Supreme and more.