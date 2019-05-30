Four new Harry Potter books to be released by JK Rowling 'to delve deeper into the rich history of magic'

JK Rowling has written four new books. Picture: PA Images/ Pottermore

By Naomi Bartram

JK Rowling will be bringing Harry Potter back to life more than 20 years after the first book was published.

Get excited Harry Potter fans, because J.K. Rowling will publish FOUR new books based on Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The award-winning author is reportedly set to unveil the eBooks on Pottermore, which is the online world of everything Harry Potter.

The website states: "Prepare to delve deeper into the rich history of magic (be it our own Muggle history, or the magical world created by J.K. Rowling) with this new series of eBook shorts, inspired by the British Library exhibition and its companion books, Harry Potter: A History of Magic."

Ever wondered where magic really came from? Introducing the Harry Potter: A Journey Through... non-fiction eBook shorts, adapted from the audiobook Harry Potter: A History of Magic and inspired by the @britishlibrary exhibition of the same name. https://t.co/bsp3X6QTMy pic.twitter.com/FDXIxUKlih — Pottermore (@pottermore) May 24, 2019

And it looks like Rowling has been hard at work, as the book titles have already been released.

They include: “Harry Potter: A Journey Through Charms and Defence Against the Dark Arts”, “Harry Potter: A Journey Through Potions and Herbology”, “Harry Potter: A Journey Through Divination and Astronomy” and “Harry Potter: A Journey Through Care of Magical Creatures.”

The 'bitesize' stories will be themed around the different lessons students can take and they promise to teach you all about "traditional folklore”.

An official description on Pottermore reads: “The series features four bitesize reads, each themed by Hogwarts lessons, and will take you back in time once again to learn about the traditional folklore and magic at the heart of the Harry Potter stories.”

JK Rowling's books were transformed into a film franchise. Picture: PA Images

The statement also reveals the books - illustrated by Rohan Daniel Eason - will feature “notes, manuscript pages and charming sketches”.

And Wizarding superfans won’t have long to wait, as the first two books, "Harry Potter: A Journey Through Charms and Defence Against the Dark Arts" and "Harry Potter: A Journey Through Potions and Herbology" are set to be released next month on 27 June.

Obviously, Twitter has exploded with excited Potter fanatics, with one writing: “this is what i need,” and a second replying: “I can’t wait!! I need!”

Last year marked 20 years since the first book in JK Rowling's popular fantasy series was released.

Half a billion Harry Potter books have since been sold, and the series has led to the incredible film series starring Daniel Radcliffe as well as theme parks and even a musical.