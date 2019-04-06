Harry Potter's Voldemort's 'banana skin' death scene slip revealed

6 April 2019, 10:34 | Updated: 6 April 2019, 12:50

Ralph Fiennes
Ralph Fiennes plays Voldemort in the Harry Potter movies. Picture: Getty

By Beci Wood

Harry Potter star Warwick Davis has revealed some funny secrets from the set of Harry Potter.

Ten year's on from making the final film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2, Warwick has divulged on the moment villain Voldemort - played by Ralph Fiennes - accidentally slipped over on fake blood.

Working with Fiennes was a true honour for Warwick, but even legends of their art can suffer mishaps.

He said: “I remember lying on the floor of Malfoy Manor in a pool of fake blood and I was watching the great Ralph Fiennes in action through a little crack in my eyes. 

"I watched him striding down with bare feet and he slipped on the fake blood. It was like he’d slipped on a banana skin in a cartoon. 

Warwick Davis
Warwick Davis, who played goblin Griphook, poses at Gringotts Wizarding Bank. Picture: Warner Bros Studio Tour

"You couldn’t help but laugh. He soon got his composure back like the great actor he is and carried on being very bad."

We'd loved to have been a spy on the wall!

Continuing the banana theme, Warwick had another funny tale to tell about his son Harrison who also played a goblin.

He said: "In Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2 my wife and children played Goblins. 

"My son Harrison was six at the time and said he was hungry and couldn’t wait. I had to go and ask if the crew could get Harrison something to eat.

"They then had to shut down filming for ten minutes so he could eat a banana before resuming. I don’t know where he gets that attitude from!”

We don't either! 

Gringotts Wizarding Bank at The Warner Bros. Studio Tour London opens today.

