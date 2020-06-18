How you can celebrate Windrush Day 2020: Poetry, film screenings and lectures happening online

Beryl Nicholls Rosemary Jones, Yvonne Clarke, Alvin Griffith, Noel Murray and Undine Bourne are all part of the Windrush generation . Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

On June 22, people across the UK are celebrating Windrush Day – here's what you can do to mark the annual event.

Windrush Day 2020 falls on June 22 and is a day to honour the British Caribbean community, and the half a million people who travelled to the UK to help rebuild it after World War II.

The first Windrush Day was in 2018, with more people taking part this year as they support the Windrush Generation and the hardships they have had to deal with at the hands of the Government.

No matter who you are or where you are, there are lots of ways to mark Windrush Day – even in lockdown – by watching, reading and educating yourself through informative and accessible events taking place online.

Here's ways you can get involved this year:

Live Poetry

On June 22, the Black Cultural Archives will be celebrating the heroes of the Windrush Generation with live poetry.

Between 7pm and 8pm, they will be live on their Instagram page in partnership with youth charity Poetic Unity.

Screening of 'Daughter of the Windrush'

On June 22, Blackburne House will be working with the Museum of Liverpool for an online screening of the documentary 'Daughters of the Windrush'.

The show will take an insightful look at stories told by daughters and granddaughters of the Liverpool Windrush generation.

A virtual live Windrush themed concert

On June 19 at 7pm, Walsall Creative Factory will be holding a virtual Windrush open mic concert which you can stream live on Facebook.

The concert will include poetry and drama.

Walsall Creative Factory will be holding a virtual Windrush open mic concert. Picture: Walsall Creative Factory/Facebook

A lecture on the Windrush Generation

Serendipity will be holding a lecture on where we are today with the Windrush generation in a presentation called Windrush Day Lecture: Where are we now?

The lecture is between 6pm and 8pm on June 22 and tickets will only cost £5.

A door-step sing along

Residents living in Lambeth, London, are being invited to sing Desmond Dekker's song ‘You Can Get It If You Really Want’ on their door steps on June 22 as a socially distanced way to mark the day with others.

A Windrush art and activity pack is also available for locals, and has been created by a Brixton-based artist, Carolyne Hill.

Even if you don't live in the area, you can always sing the song in your home as a sign of support.