Mrs Hinch’s book: 6 things you learn about Sophie Hinchcliffe from Hinch Yourself Happy

Mrs Hinch has released a new book. Picture: Instagram

Mrs Hinch's new book 'Hinch Yourself Happy' reveals some personal details about the Instagram star.

Mrs Hinch has made a name for herself as the Queen of clean on Instagram.

And the social media star - whose real name is Sophie Hinchcliffe - recently published her latest book called Hinch Yourself Happy.

But what does the book tell us about Mrs Hinch's childhood and family life? Find out everything…

1. She used to be a childcare assistant

There's a reason she's so good with children, as Sophie started her career as childcare assistant at an after school club.

She later went on to work as a hairdresser before becoming a social media star.

2. She was teased at school

Mrs Hinch said she was teased when she was just 12-years-old by a group of girls at school.

She has gone on to admit she would be heartbroken in her son Ronnie ever had to suffer anything similar.

Speaking on an Instagram live earlier this year, she admitted: "The thought of Ronnie getting bullied, makes me feel physically sick.

"I could throw up… I don’t know what I would do, I don’t know if I would be strong enough, I would be but I don’t know how I would cope. My whole heart I hope he is not so much."

3. She had a gastric band

When she was just 21-years-old, Sophie had a £6,000 gastric band fitted, which left her in agony needing emergency surgery.

The part-time hairdresser took out a loan to pay for it, but just two years after it was inserted, it slipped and ended up being lodged in her oesophagus.

She was rushed to hospital and underwent an emergency operation to move it back up.

While the gastric band is still inside her, it’s now unclipped so doesn’t work.

4. Mrs Hinch met her husband Jamie while working in London

Mrs Hinch met her husband Jamie when she started working in London and he had to do some of her training.

Mrs Hinch married Jamie in 2018. Picture: Instagram

But the pair didn’t get together until after Mrs Hinch got out of hospital following her emergency gastric band surgery.

5. She rarely drinks

Just like her best pal Stacey Solomon, Mrs Hinch doesn’t like the taste of alcohol.

This means she sometimes drinks WKD Blue, as it’s the only drink she “can stomach the taste of.”

6. Mrs Hinch missed her honeymoon

Mrs Hinch has a blood condition called Protein S deficiency and Factor V Leiden.

This can be very dangerous as it makes her more likely to develop blood clots.

The condition actually forced Mrs Hinch to miss her honeymoon two years ago after she fell ill during a personal appearance in Witham, Essex.

She'd had bad back pain for a few days, but her leg swelled up and she couldn't stand.

After being rushed to St Thomas' hospital in an ambulance, she was treated for a large blood clot in her leg and had to have two operations.

Writing in her book, she said: "I was so scared I was going to lose my leg.

"I am now on blood thinners for life but I was so lucky with the brilliant treatment I received and I feel incredibly blessed."

