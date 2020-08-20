What blood condition does Mrs Hinch have?

Mrs Hinch has previously opened up about her blood disorder. Picture: Instagram

What is Mrs Hinch’s illness? And what blood condition does she have?

Mrs Hinch - aka Sophie Hinchcliffe - has made a name for herself as a social media star by sharing her best cleaning hacks online.

And after building a whopping 3.7million following on Instagram, Sophie has even written a new book called Hinch Yourself Happy.

In the book, Mrs Hinch bravely opens up about her inherited blood condition which led her to miss her first honeymoon in 2018. Here’s what she said…

What is Mrs Hinch’s illness?

Mrs Hinch has an inherited condition called Protein S deficiency and Factor V Leiden, which makes her more likely to develop blood clots.

Blood clots can be very serious and need to be treated quickly as they can lead to deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism.

The condition forced Mrs Hinch to miss her honeymoon two years ago after she fell ill during a personal appearance in Witham, Essex.

She'd had bad back pain for a few days, but her leg swelled up and she couldn't stand.

After being rushed to St Thomas' hospital in an ambulance, she was treated for a large blood clot in her leg and had to have two operations.

Writing in her book, she said: "I was so scared I was going to lose my leg.

"I am now on blood thinners for life but I was so lucky with the brilliant treatment I received and I feel incredibly blessed."

After giving birth to baby Ronnie back in June last year, Mrs Hinch also revealed she had started to suffer with joint pains, as she told her followers: “I've been waking up in the morning with the worst joint pains in my fingers and knees and sometimes I can't even change Ronnie's nappy, or walk to the bathroom properly."

Mrs Hinch and her husband Jamie Hinchliffe. Picture: Instagram

Later she updated fans that she was being tested for arthritis, explaining: "So I called my GP, they couldn't fit me in, so he called me instead.

"So they would like to give me some blood tests to see what shows up, it could just be a drop in my hormones, but they want to test for rheumatoid arthritis - just to rule it out.

"But because of my blood condition and my previous blood clot, I am still on my injections, so I've got to get that sorted first in London, so I am sort of stuck in limbo a bit at the minute, but it will get sorted."

