Teacher goes viral after sharing list of best children's books about race and diversity

Teacher goes viral after sharing list of children's books about race, racism and diversity. Picture: Amazon/Instagram - wandering.britt

By Alice Dear

People have been thanking the teacher for her recommendations on books as people across the world strive to learn more about racism and diversity.

On Monday, Brittany Smith, a 27-year-old teacher from New Jersey, shared a list of children's books people can purchase to help their little ones learn about race, racism cultures and diversity.

This comes after the death of George Floyd in May, which sparked the Black Lives Matter movement.

READ MORE: How you can support the anti-racism movement through charities, organisations, books and TV

The teacher has since gone viral, as parents thank her for the helpful suggestions.

The thread on Twitter has also allowed others to share their recommendations of books that they use to teach their children about equality.

Brittany Smith, 27, has gone viral after sharing her recommendations on books for children about race. Picture: Instagram/wandering.britt

Brittany shared later in the week that the positive feedback had been "incredible", also revealing she had set up a GoFundMe page for people wanting to donate to help her publish her own children's book.

She wrote: "I’ve gotten so much positive feedback, it’s been incredible. Many of you have been DMing me asking how to send funds to help me publish my own book. I was convinced that this would be a good step for me."

Here are the books that Brittany has recommended to parents:

Malcolm Little: The Boy Who Grew Up to Become Malcom X, by Ilyasah Shabazz, illustrated by Ag Ford

Malcolm Little: The Boy Who Grew Up to Become Malcom X, by Ilyasah Shabazz, illustrated by Ag Ford. Picture: Amazon

Let It Shine: Stories of Black Women Freedom Fighters, buy Andrea Davis Pinkney, illustrated by Stephen Alcorn

Something Happened in our Town: A child's story about racial injustice by Marianne Celano, Marietta Collins and Ann Hazzard, illustrated by Jennifer Zivoin

My Hair is a Garden, by Cozbi A. Cabrera

Separate Is Never Equal: Sylvia Mendez & Her Family's Fight for Desegregation, by Duncan Tonatiuh

Separate Is Never Equal: Sylvia Mendez & Her Family's Fight for Desegregation, by Duncan Tonatiuh. Picture: Amazon

Young Water Protectors: A story about standing rock, by Aslan Tudor and Kelly Tudor

My Family Divided, by Diane Guerrero and Erica Moroz

We Are Grateful, by Traci Sorell, illustrated by Frané Lessac

I Am Not A Number, by Jenny Kay Dupuis and Kathy Kacer, Illustrated by Gillian Newland

Schomburg: The Man Who Built a Library, by Carole Boston Weatherford, illustrated by Eric Velasquez

Schomburg: The Man Who Built a Library, by Carole Boston Weatherford, illustrated by Eric Velasquez. Picture: Amazon

Lailah's Lunchbox: A Ramadan Story, by Reem Faruqi, illustrated by Lea Lyon

The Day You Begin, by Jacqueline Woodson, illustrated by Rafael López

The Boy and The Wall, created by Youth at Lajee Centre in Aida Refugee Camp

The Whispering Town, by Jennifer Elvgren, illustrated by Fabio Santomauro

Moses: When Harriet Tubman Led Her People to Freedom, by Carole Boston Weatherford, illustrated by Kadir Nelson

Moses: When Harriet Tubman Led Her People to Freedom, by Carole Boston Weatherford, illustrated by Kadir Nelson. Picture: Amazon

When I was Eight, by Christy Jordan-Fenton and Margaret Pokiak-Fenton, illustrated by Gabrielle Grimard

Happy In Our Skin, by Fran Manushkin, illustrated by Lauren Tobia

Chocolate Milk, Por Favor: Celebrating diversity with empathy, by Maria Dismondy, illustrated by Donna Farrell

Voice of Freedom, Fannie Lou Hamer: Spirit of the Civil Rights Movement, by Carole Boston Weatherford, illustrated by Ekua Holmes

When We Were Alone, by David A. Robertson and Julie Flett

Shining Star: The Anna May Wong Story, by Paula Yoo and Lin Wang

Little Leaders: Bold women in black history, by Vashti Harrison

Little Leaders: Bold women in black history, by Vashti Harrison. Picture: Amazon

Maddi's Fridge, by Lois Brandt, illustrated by Vin Vogel

Hair Love, by Matthew A. Cherry, illustrated by Vashti Harrison

Sulwe, by Lupita Nyong'o, illustrated by Vashti Harrison

A is for Activism, by Innosanto Nagara

A is for Activism, by Innosanto Nagara. Picture: Amazon

Intersection Allies: We make room for all, by Chelsea Johnson, LaToya Council and Carolyn Choi, illustrated by Ashley Seil Smith

The Proudest Blue: A Story of Hijab and Family, by Ibtihaj Muhammad, with S.K. Ali, illustrated by Hatem Aly