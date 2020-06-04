Teacher goes viral after sharing list of best children's books about race and diversity
4 June 2020, 13:18
People have been thanking the teacher for her recommendations on books as people across the world strive to learn more about racism and diversity.
On Monday, Brittany Smith, a 27-year-old teacher from New Jersey, shared a list of children's books people can purchase to help their little ones learn about race, racism cultures and diversity.
This comes after the death of George Floyd in May, which sparked the Black Lives Matter movement.
The teacher has since gone viral, as parents thank her for the helpful suggestions.
The thread on Twitter has also allowed others to share their recommendations of books that they use to teach their children about equality.
Brittany shared later in the week that the positive feedback had been "incredible", also revealing she had set up a GoFundMe page for people wanting to donate to help her publish her own children's book.
She wrote: "I’ve gotten so much positive feedback, it’s been incredible. Many of you have been DMing me asking how to send funds to help me publish my own book. I was convinced that this would be a good step for me."
Here are the books that Brittany has recommended to parents:
Malcolm Little: The Boy Who Grew Up to Become Malcom X, by Ilyasah Shabazz, illustrated by Ag Ford
Let It Shine: Stories of Black Women Freedom Fighters, buy Andrea Davis Pinkney, illustrated by Stephen Alcorn
Something Happened in our Town: A child's story about racial injustice by Marianne Celano, Marietta Collins and Ann Hazzard, illustrated by Jennifer Zivoin
My Hair is a Garden, by Cozbi A. Cabrera
Separate Is Never Equal: Sylvia Mendez & Her Family's Fight for Desegregation, by Duncan Tonatiuh
Young Water Protectors: A story about standing rock, by Aslan Tudor and Kelly Tudor
My Family Divided, by Diane Guerrero and Erica Moroz
We Are Grateful, by Traci Sorell, illustrated by Frané Lessac
I Am Not A Number, by Jenny Kay Dupuis and Kathy Kacer, Illustrated by Gillian Newland
Schomburg: The Man Who Built a Library, by Carole Boston Weatherford, illustrated by Eric Velasquez
Lailah's Lunchbox: A Ramadan Story, by Reem Faruqi, illustrated by Lea Lyon
The Day You Begin, by Jacqueline Woodson, illustrated by Rafael López
The Boy and The Wall, created by Youth at Lajee Centre in Aida Refugee Camp
The Whispering Town, by Jennifer Elvgren, illustrated by Fabio Santomauro
Moses: When Harriet Tubman Led Her People to Freedom, by Carole Boston Weatherford, illustrated by Kadir Nelson
When I was Eight, by Christy Jordan-Fenton and Margaret Pokiak-Fenton, illustrated by Gabrielle Grimard
Happy In Our Skin, by Fran Manushkin, illustrated by Lauren Tobia
Chocolate Milk, Por Favor: Celebrating diversity with empathy, by Maria Dismondy, illustrated by Donna Farrell
Voice of Freedom, Fannie Lou Hamer: Spirit of the Civil Rights Movement, by Carole Boston Weatherford, illustrated by Ekua Holmes
When We Were Alone, by David A. Robertson and Julie Flett
Shining Star: The Anna May Wong Story, by Paula Yoo and Lin Wang
Little Leaders: Bold women in black history, by Vashti Harrison
Maddi's Fridge, by Lois Brandt, illustrated by Vin Vogel
Hair Love, by Matthew A. Cherry, illustrated by Vashti Harrison
Sulwe, by Lupita Nyong'o, illustrated by Vashti Harrison
A is for Activism, by Innosanto Nagara
Intersection Allies: We make room for all, by Chelsea Johnson, LaToya Council and Carolyn Choi, illustrated by Ashley Seil Smith
The Proudest Blue: A Story of Hijab and Family, by Ibtihaj Muhammad, with S.K. Ali, illustrated by Hatem Aly