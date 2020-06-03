Black Lives Matter: How you can support the anti-racism movement through charities, organisations, books and TV

3 June 2020, 12:06

How you can educate yourself on racism and help support the Black Lives Matter movement
How you can educate yourself on racism and help support the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: PA/Amazon/Netflix
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

As the Black Lives Matter movement continues to grip the world, here are some ways you can support anti-racism and educate yourself on the history of black oppression.

Peaceful protests in the US following the murder of 46-year-old African American George Floyd have spread to 50 states, with the UK now joining the fight for justice.

As people across the world show support for George Floyd and the other black women and men who have been killed because of their race, anti-racism communities are encouraging people to not only support them, but to also educate themselves on the history of racism and how it continues to tragically live on today in this world.

Following #BlackoutTuesday, we're looking at ways you, your friends and your family can help to educate themselves on racism, as well as support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Organisations and charities

Black Lives Matter

"#BlackLivesMatter was founded in 2013 in response to the acquittal of Trayvon Martin’s murderer. Black Lives Matter Foundation, Inc is a global organisation in the US, UK, and Canada, whose mission is to eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities by the state and vigilantes. By combating and countering acts of violence, creating space for Black imagination and innovation, and centering Black joy, we are winning immediate improvements in our lives."

For more information click here.

Show Racism The Red Card

"We provide educational workshops, training sessions, multimedia packages, and a whole host of other resources, all with the purpose of tackling racism in society. Established in January 1996, the organisation utilises the high-profile status of football and football players to publicise its message. Across Britain, Show Racism the Red Card delivers training to more than 50,000 individuals per year."

For more information click here.

SARI Stand Against Racism and Inequality

"SARI is a service user/community-oriented agency that provides support and advice to victims of hate, and promotes equality and good relations between people with protected characteristics as defined by law. Most SARI staff have some direct experience of dealing with hate motivated behaviour and all staff have a clear understanding of and commitment to the objectives of SARI. The Board of Trustees, most of whom have personal experience of hate crime and inequality, are responsible for approving SARI's working policies and procedures."

For more information click here.

Books

How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi

How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi
How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi. Picture: Amazon

Buy it here.

White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism by Robin DiAngelo

White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism by Robin DiAngelo
White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism by Robin DiAngelo. Picture: Amazon

Buy it here.

White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide by Carol Anderson

White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide by Carol Anderson
White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide by Carol Anderson. Picture: Amazon

Buy it here.

TV and documentaries

When They See Us

When They See Us, 2019
When They See Us, 2019. Picture: Netflix

"Five teens from Harlem become trapped in a nightmare when they're falsely accused of a brutal attack in Central Park. Based on the true story."

13th

13th, 2016
13th, 2016. Picture: Netflix

"Filmmaker Ava DuVernay explores the history of racial inequality in the United States, focusing on the fact that the nation's prisons are disproportionately filled with African-Americans."

Strong Island

Strong Island, 2017
Strong Island, 2017. Picture: Netflix

"When filmmaker Yance Ford investigates the 1992 murder of a young black man, it becomes an achingly personal journey since the victim, 24-year-old William Ford Jr., was the filmmaker's brother."

