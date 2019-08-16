Pandora is releasing a new Harry Potter jewellery collection - and fans are so excited

16 August 2019, 12:44 | Updated: 16 August 2019, 12:46

Pandora have announced some exciting news
Pandora have announced some exciting news. Picture: Warner Bros/Pandora

Pandora is set to bring come magic to its stores with a brand new Harry Potter inspired jewellery collection.

Harry Potter fans rejoice because Pandora is releasing a collection based on the Wizards and Witches of Hogwarts.

The jewellers told Bustle that they’ll be releasing 12 hand-finished designs including charms, pendants and a bracelet – and they're set to be completely magical.

So, what can we expect from the collection? Well, while details on the delicate pieces are yet to be announced, it's sure to feature tiny owls and cute broomsticks.

Pandora’s chief creative and brand officer, Stephen Fairchild, told Bustle: “Harry Potter has brought joy and a belief in magic to generations and Pandora fans have asked for this collection for years.

Read More: Meghan Markle keeps wearing turquoise jewellery to ‘protect her from evil’ and ‘clear her mind’

“Pandora jewellery brings personal stories to life and friendship, love and bravery told in Harry Potter resonates with Pandora’s fans. We’re thrilled to bring this collection to fans around the world.”

And fans are VERY excited about the news, as one wrote on Twitter: “Omg @PANDORA_UK are making a Harry Potter collection and I CANNOT wait! 😍”

While another added: “Pandora is releasing Harry Potter charms just in time for my birthday. if you know me you know this is a combination of 2 of my favourite things ever!!!!!”

And a third said: “Harry Potter is teaming up with Pandora I will need their charms.”

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a while before they get to see the jewellery as it will be available in stores and online from November 28th.

Read More: Is Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories makeup collection available on Amazon UK and what's in the range?

This comes after Pandora recently released a Lion King collection following the live remake featuring Beyoncé which hit the cinemas last month.

It features charms of cute Disney characters such as Mufasa, Timon, Simba and Pumba, in gold and silver.

It also released a collection inspired by Toy Story featuring Woody, Buzz and Jessie as well as Aladdin themed jewellery including a magic genie lamp pendant.

This is part of a two year rebranding program for Pandora after shares in the brand have reportedly dropped 13% since the beginning of 2019.

