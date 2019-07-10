Is Lady Gaga's makeup collection available on Amazon UK and what's in the range?

Lady Gaga's makeup range, Haus Laboratories is about to launch. Picture: Instagram

By Mared Parry

The singer's brand new beauty range has already been hitting headlines around the world.

Lady Gaga has been an icon when it comes to all things fashion and beauty ever since she first came on to the scene with debut single, Just Dance.

The stunning 33-year-old has not long announced the name of her new beauty venture, Haus Laboratories, which will pair up with a huge e-tailer to sell the affordable products.

Here's everything we know so far about the brand new collection...

When does Haus Laboratories launch?

Gaga has teased the launch of her range for quite some time but yesterday she posted nine images on the @hauslabs Instagram.

They said: " OUR HOUSE. YOUR RULES. 7.15".

The collection will be available for pre-order on July 15th at 12AM Pacific Time, which is 8AM here in the UK.

Her @hauslabs Instagram features a teaser. Picture: Instagram

Where can you buy the collection in the UK?

The collection will be available on Amazon USA, which is not a decision that Lady Gaga made lightly.

She went with the decision as Amazon let her have complete control over how the brand was controlled creatively.

It's not certain whether or not the products will be available in the UK as of yet, but if you buy from Amazon USA it's likely that shipping to the UK is possible, but it'd be very expensive and take a short while to arrive.

There are loads of bold colours and glitter featured in the promo video. Picture: Haus Labs

What is in Lady Gaga's makeup range?

The full line and pictures of products haven't been revealed as everything is in early stages, but the trailer for the line displays a lot of gorgeous colourful and glittery products.

According to The Business of Fashion, it'll be a line of lip glosses, lip colors, and all-over colors.

There will be six shades in total, with glosses priced at £12.83 ($16) each and kits of all three products priced at £39.28 ($49).

For more information and updates on the collection, visit hauslabs.com