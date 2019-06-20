Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is about to be released - here's what you need to know

20 June 2019, 17:17

A new Harry Potter game is coming to your smartphone
A new Harry Potter game is coming to your smartphone. Picture: Warner Bros.

Fans of Harry Potter rejoice - there's a new game coming to bring a little magic to your lives!

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is about to drop in the UK - allowing fans to experience the wizarding world through their smartphones.

Similarly to Pokémon Go, users have to navigate their way around both the real and virtual world, picking up and collecting various characters and artefacts along the way.

In the game, an event called the Calamity saw dangerous magical objects being spewed into the muggle world and the goal is to pick up these collectibles - which are referred to as Confoundables.

The Confoundables include everything from naughty little pixies and to trapped Hogwarts students.

The parallels between the new Harry Potter game and Pokémon Go don't stop there, however - gamers will also be able to go into Inns to gather up spellcasting energy and stock up on items to help them on their quest.

Gameplay looks very similar to Pokémon Go
Gameplay looks very similar to Pokémon Go. Picture: Warner Bros.

Niantic developer Alex Moffit said of the game: “Some skills are focused on you as an individual, for example improving the way that you explore the map,”

He added: “But a lot of the skills that I think are most interesting involve collaboration … I can actually cast abilities on my fellow witches and wizards, help heal them, give them a boost.”

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is released in the UK and in the States on Friday 21 June. It is also free to download.

