Where has Peter Kay been, why did he cancel his tour and how is the Car Share comedian doing?

Peter Kay was recently spotted out in public for the first time in a year. Picture: Getty

Peter Kay was seen in public for the first time in a year on the bank holiday - here's everything you need to know about where he's been and what happened with the tour

Peter Kay disappeared from the public eye soon after cancelling his tour due to 'unforeseen family circumstances' in 2017. He has only been seen a couple of times since then.

He was spotted on a tram tour in Blackpool on Easter Bank Holiday weekend 2019 - his first sighting since his appearance at a Car Share screening in April 2018.

But where has he been? And why has he disappeared from the public eye? Here's everything we know:

Peter Kay cancelled his live tour in 2017. Picture: Getty

Why did Peter Kay cancel his tour?

He announced in December 2017 that he would be cancelling his first live tour in eight years due to 'unforeseen family circumstances'.

In a statement posted to Twitter, he wrote: "Due to unforeseen family circumstances, I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects.

Statement from Peter Kay: pic.twitter.com/gYhZkq12Q1 — Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) December 13, 2017

"This includes my upcoming stand-up tour, Dance for Life shows and any outstanding live work commitments," he continued.

"My sincerest apologies... I'm sure you'll understand that my family must always come first.

"I've always endeavoured to protect my family's privacy from the media. I hope that the media and the public will continue to respect our privacy at this time. Once again, I'm very sorry."

His Twitter account subsequently went silent, and he was scarcely heard from that moment on.

When did Peter Kay return to the public eye?

Fans went wild when Peter returned to Twitter in March 2018 to announce a charity screening of Peter Kay's car share. He was then seen on the stage of the Blackpool screening in April to introduce the episode to the audience.

He told the audience: "Thank you very much for supporting the Lily Foundation raising money for mitochondrial disease. Very kind of you. I appreciate it. Enjoy the last ever episode of Car Share.

"Don’t tell anyone the end. Or tell anyone about any hedgehogs."

Peter Kay's tram trip in Blackpool

Peter was spotted over the banj holiday weekend on a tram tour around Blackpool, and even posed for pictures with the conductor and driver.

We do love a celebrity passenger on our tours, when we can't get one @PeterKay_co_uk will do instead! He kindly allowed a a photo with the driver and conductor on Boat 600 this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/jwBexnLsdd — Heritage Tram Tours (@BplHeritageTram) April 22, 2019

The tram company tweeted: "We do love a celebrity passenger on our tours, when we can't get one @PeterKay_co_uk will do instead!