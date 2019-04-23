Peter Kay spotted for the first time in A YEAR as he poses with fans in Blackpool

Peter Kay has been posing for pictures with fans on a tram in Blackpool. Picture: Heritage Tram Tours

Peter Kay has kept out of the spotlight for the last year

Peter Kay has been spotted on a tram in Blackpool following a year-long stint out of the spotlight.

The comedian, 45, made the rare appearance on a Heritage Tram Tour on Easter Monday, and was seen posing with fans in the sunshine.

Dressed in a checked shirt, cap and shades, he could be seen smiling on the open-topped vehicle - and a photo of him and the conductor and driver was later shared on the company's Twitter account.

The tram company tweeted: "We do love a celebrity passenger on our tours, when we can't get one @PeterKay_co_uk will do instead!

We do love a celebrity passenger on our tours, when we can't get one @PeterKay_co_uk will do instead! He kindly allowed a a photo with the driver and conductor on Boat 600 this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/jwBexnLsdd — Heritage Tram Tours (@BplHeritageTram) April 22, 2019

"He kindly allowed a a photo with the driver and conductor on Boat 600 this afternoon."

This is the first time Peter has been spotted in public since April 2018, when he made in appearance at a Car Share screening.

Peter shocked fans early last year after announcing he would be cancelling his live tour.

In a statement to Twitter, he wrote: "Due to unforeseen family circumstances, I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects.

Statement from Peter Kay: pic.twitter.com/gYhZkq12Q1 — Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) December 13, 2017

"This unfortunately includes my upcoming stand-up tour, Dance For Life shows and any outstanding live work commitments.

"My sincerest apologies. This decision has not been taken lightly and I'm sure you'll understand my family must always come first.

"I've always endeavoured to protect my family's privacy from the media. I hope that the media and the public will continue to respect our privacy at this time.

"Once again, I'm very sorry."