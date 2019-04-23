Mum claims that she 'cured baby's cold' using onion and sugar recipe

The mum has shared a simple hack to easing her baby's cold using ingredients most of us already have in the pantry (stock image). Picture: Getty

Carol Heaton claims her eight month old son's sniffles were cured by this very simple remedy

A mum has shared a simple hack that she claims cured her eight month old baby's cold - and the method is surprisingly simple.

She said that making a syrup using just onions, sugar and a bowl can help the symptoms of a minor cold in children.

(NB: this is only intended as a guide for a non-serious cold, and you should always consult a doctor before using home remedies on children)

After Carol Heaton's eight month old son became ill with a cold, her family recommended she try the old school method of using a solution made from onions and sugar to ease his symptoms - and she was shocked to find that it worked.

A mum has claimed the onion and sugar recipe alleviated the symptoms of her son's cold (stock image). Picture: Getty

The method of the remedy is as follows: cur a brown onion into large slices, sprinkle sugar on the top of it, leave it to sit in a small bowl for a few hours, and then wait for juice to form in the bowl.

Carol recommends feeding your baby a spoonful of the juice every hour to ease the symptoms of the cold.





She told KidSpot: "To say I was amazed would be an understatement.

"Wow, something that actually works. ‘It’s a great recipe because it’s easy to do, two ingredients which you have sitting in your pantry or fridge. It’s quick acting and all natural. And the most important part is that it actually works."