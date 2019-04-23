Mum claims that she 'cured baby's cold' using onion and sugar recipe

23 April 2019, 10:41 | Updated: 23 April 2019, 10:43

The mum has shared a simple hack to easing her baby's cold using ingredients most of us already have in the pantry (stock image)
The mum has shared a simple hack to easing her baby's cold using ingredients most of us already have in the pantry (stock image). Picture: Getty

Carol Heaton claims her eight month old son's sniffles were cured by this very simple remedy

A mum has shared a simple hack that she claims cured her eight month old baby's cold - and the method is surprisingly simple.

She said that making a syrup using just onions, sugar and a bowl can help the symptoms of a minor cold in children.

Read more: Dan Osborne posts emotional Instagram following Jaqueline Jossa's cryptic post

(NB: this is only intended as a guide for a non-serious cold, and you should always consult a doctor before using home remedies on children)

After Carol Heaton's eight month old son became ill with a cold, her family recommended she try the old school method of using a solution made from onions and sugar to ease his symptoms - and she was shocked to find that it worked.

A mum has claimed the onion and sugar recipe alleviated the symptoms of her son's cold (stock image)
A mum has claimed the onion and sugar recipe alleviated the symptoms of her son's cold (stock image). Picture: Getty

The method of the remedy is as follows: cur a brown onion into large slices, sprinkle sugar on the top of it, leave it to sit in a small bowl for a few hours, and then wait for juice to form in the bowl.

Read more: Prince Louis looks adorable in first birthday photos taken by mum Kate

Carol recommends feeding your baby a spoonful of the juice every hour to ease the symptoms of the cold.


She told KidSpot: "To say I was amazed would be an understatement.

Read more: YouTube video causes OUTRAGE after it advises 'chubby' girls to wrap themselves in cling film

"Wow, something that actually works. ‘It’s a great recipe because it’s easy to do, two ingredients which you have sitting in your pantry or fridge. It’s quick acting and all natural. And the most important part is that it actually works."

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

The 'tap out' game causes children to hurt each other for fun

Mum warns parents over dangerous 'tap out' game played by children
Paramedics have spoken on the benefits of leaving emergency info on a baby car chair

Paramedic explains why every parent should pin a note to their child’s car seat
An ambulance worker says this quick note can help 'save your child’s life' in an emergency situation

Paramedic says this simple car seat trick could ‘save a child’s life’
Pregnant woman left horrified after stranger throws her coffee in the bin

Pregnant woman left horrified after stranger throws her coffee in the bin
The mum has issued a warning for parents (stock image)

Mum urges parents to vaccinate their kids after her newborn baby contracts measles

Trending on Heart

Mr Potato Head will appear in the upcoming Toy Story film

How Toy Story 4 will pay tribute to the late Mr Potato Head actor Don Rickles

TV & Movies

Ken Barlow was furious after receiving the dog fouling fine

Coronation Street viewers spot ‘bank holiday’ blunder

TV & Movies

Peter Kay has been posing for pictures with fans on a tram in Blackpool

Peter Kay spotted for the first time in A YEAR as he poses with fans in Blackpool

Celebrities

There's a huge selection of genderless perfume on the market

Unisex perfumes: the best of the 2019 fragrance trend

A number of social media posts and scandals have led people to believe that the couple have split

Dan Osborne shares emotional Instagram post following Jacqueline Jossa's cryptic rant

Showbiz

Jenni Falconer has put her passion for running in a podcast

RunPod episode 5: EastEnders stars Jake Wood and Natalie Cassidy