YouTube video causes OUTRAGE after it advises 'chubby' girls to wrap themselves in cling film

18 April 2019, 16:53

The video has caused outrage on social media (stock image)
The video has caused outrage on social media (stock image). Picture: Getty

The video documenting the 'chubby girl hack' was shared on a Facebook page for DIY clothing hacks

A video titled 'Chubby Girl Clothing Hacks' has caused outrage on Facebook after being accused of bodyshaming woman.

The clip, which was shared on a clothing DIY group, advised curvier women to wrap their midriffs in cling film.

The video shows a woman trying on a fitted black dress, before clutching at her stomach in apparent despair. She then removes the dress and wraps clingfilm round her stomach, before putting the dress back on.

Before and after images of the woman appear to show her looking slimmer.

Facebook users have slammed the video for its 'insulting' content.

One wrote: "This is just insulting."

While another said: "If this is not the ultimate body shame... the only hack I found useful was the powder on my inner thigh to prevent chafing... otherwise I'll pass on this one."

Many users pointed out a potential flaw in the hack, with one writing: "I think she will sweat a lot with that wrap in her stomach. So uncomfortable."

Another wrote: "Oh my goodness! I'd rather lose weight than attempt to saran wrap my stomach every time I want to go out."

