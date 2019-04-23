Dan Osborne shares emotional Instagram post following Jacqueline Jossa's cryptic rant

A number of social media posts and scandals have led people to believe that the couple have split. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

The TOWIE star's post comes soon after wife Jaqueline hints at split

Dan Osborne has posted an Instagram with a rather emotional caption about reflection, causing fans to speculate that the reality star has split from his wife, Jaqueline Jossa.

The 27-year-old posted a pensive picture of himself on Santa Monica beach in California not long after the mother of two of his children, Jaqueline Jossa posted a cryptic message.

Actress Jaqueline, 26, posted on her Instagram stories that the press have "got what they wanted", hinting that the couple have split after nearly two years of marriage.

The couple have two young children together but the relationship hasn't been without it's strains as TOWIE star Dan has been involved in a number of cheating scandals.

Only a few weeks ago Dan was caught getting very close with Love Island's Alexandra Cane in a nightclub which prompted Jaqueline to get vocal on her social media accounts.

The ex-Eastenders star posted that she hopes 'the press are happy' and that they 'got what they wanted'. Picture: Instagram

Jaqueline added to her story claiming she was taking time out. Picture: Instagram

The former Eastenders actress continued on her Instagram story: "Now leave us alone", before adding a second story saying that she will be "taking some time out".

Only hours before Jaqueline posted the cryptic messages, Dan had lashed out at trolls and speculators on his Instagram, posting a long message full of expletives.

Dan lashes out at those who talk about his and his wife's marriage. Picture: Instagram

The Essex lad said to his one million followers: "So much b******t gets posted and printed about me.. seriously just want them to leave me alone now. It’s getting too much, I can’t even hang out with friends or even work without them taking s**t about me.

"Am I being targeted? Cause I swear I don’t see others getting it like I do."

Dan also took the time to shut down claims that he left Jacqueline at home with their two children, Ella, four, and Mia, 10 months, to party in California.

He added: "Jacqueline isn’t at home, she’s away.

"You really don’t know s**t".