Who is Caroline Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton? Tragic Love Island star's tennis player partner

16 February 2020, 10:02 | Updated: 16 February 2020, 10:05

All we know about Lewis Burton, the sportsman partner of Caroline Flack
All we know about Lewis Burton, the sportsman partner of Caroline Flack. Picture: Instagram/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

All we know about Lewis Burton, and how he and Caroline met and fell in love.

Caroline Flack tragically took her own life the day after Valentine's Day.

Today her boyfriend Lewis Burton shared a moving tribute to the former Love Island presenter.

Here's all we know about him.

Who is Lewis Burton?

Lewis Burton, 27, is a pro tennis player and model from London.

Lewis first got into the sport when he was only seven years old, and reached number 172 in singles and doubles during a career high in 2010.

When did Caroline and Lewis start dating?

Caroline, 40, and Lewis went official with their romance in August 2019, posting loved-up selfies together on Instagram.

Since then, the couple shared a number of romantic snaps from their relationship on social media.

There was some speculation Caroline and Lewis were engaged last year after the Love Island host was spotted with a ring on her engagement finger, but the TV star soon denied the rumours.

What has Lewis said about Caroline's tragic death?

Lewis Burton has shared a moving tribute to girlfriend Caroline Flack and their 'special' relationship after she took her own life.

The tennis coach, 27, posted a lengthy statement to Instagram along with a photo of the couple enjoying a beautiful sunset.

He wrote: "My heart is broken we had something so special.

"I am so lost for words I am in so much pain I miss you so much I know you felt safe with me you always said I don’t think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time I kept asking and asking.

"I will be your voice baby I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers nothing will bring you back but I will try make you proud everyday.

"I love you with all my heart 💔."

Read more: Celebrities pay tribute to tragic Caroline Flack

View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday to my little pocket rocket ❤️

A post shared by Lewis Burton (@mrlewisburton) on

What happened between Caroline and Lewis and why was she arrested?

Caroline was arrested and charged on Friday 13th December for assault by beating hours after an argument with Lewis in the early hours of the morning of Thursday 12th December.

In a statement, the Met Police said: “Caroline Flack, 40, of Islington was charged on Friday, 13 December with assault by beating. She will appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 23 December.

"This follows an incident at approximately 05:25hrs on Thursday, 12 December after reports of a man being assaulted. He was not seriously injured."

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Kate Middleton has spoken openly about her experience of motherhood

Kate Middleton opens up about 'mum guilt' in revealing podcast interview with Giovanna Fletcher

Lifestyle

Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore have shared their anguish over the tragic loss of their friend

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling share loving tributes to tragic Love Island pal Caroline Flack

TV & Movies

Olly Murs and Caroline Flack met in 2011 when they presented The Xtra Factor

Olly Murs 'hasn't stopped crying' since learning of the tragic death of close friend Caroline Flack
Caroline Flack's boyfriend Lewis Burton has written a beautiful tribute to the star

Caroline Flack's heartbroken boyfriend Lewis Burton posts beautiful tribute to tragic Love Island star
Caroline Flack has tragically died aged 40

Love Island stars pay tribute to Caroline Flack after she's tragically found dead aged 40

Trending on Heart

Queen Bee has won The Masked Singer

All the identities The Masked Singer finalists afterAll the identities The Masked Singer finalists after Queen Bee crowned winner

TV & Movies

Katherine Jenkins was unveiled as Octopus on The Masked Singer tonight

The Masked Singer's Octopus' identity revealed as she comes third in competition

TV & Movies

Caroline Flack pictured in November 2019

Love Island host Caroline Flack, 40, found dead at home

Is Phillip Schofield on The Masked Singer?

Phillip Schofield responds to claims he's Hedgehog on The Masked Singer

TV & Movies

ITV viewers think they know who the Hedgehog is

Who is Hedgehog? Theories on the identity of The Masked Singer contestant

TV & Movies