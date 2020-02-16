Who is Caroline Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton? Tragic Love Island star's tennis player partner

All we know about Lewis Burton, the sportsman partner of Caroline Flack. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Alice Dear

All we know about Lewis Burton, and how he and Caroline met and fell in love.

Caroline Flack tragically took her own life the day after Valentine's Day.

Today her boyfriend Lewis Burton shared a moving tribute to the former Love Island presenter.

Here's all we know about him.

Who is Lewis Burton?

Lewis Burton, 27, is a pro tennis player and model from London.

Lewis first got into the sport when he was only seven years old, and reached number 172 in singles and doubles during a career high in 2010.

When did Caroline and Lewis start dating?

Caroline, 40, and Lewis went official with their romance in August 2019, posting loved-up selfies together on Instagram.

Since then, the couple shared a number of romantic snaps from their relationship on social media.

There was some speculation Caroline and Lewis were engaged last year after the Love Island host was spotted with a ring on her engagement finger, but the TV star soon denied the rumours.

What has Lewis said about Caroline's tragic death?

Lewis Burton has shared a moving tribute to girlfriend Caroline Flack and their 'special' relationship after she took her own life.

The tennis coach, 27, posted a lengthy statement to Instagram along with a photo of the couple enjoying a beautiful sunset.

He wrote: "My heart is broken we had something so special.

"I am so lost for words I am in so much pain I miss you so much I know you felt safe with me you always said I don’t think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time I kept asking and asking.

"I will be your voice baby I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers nothing will bring you back but I will try make you proud everyday.

"I love you with all my heart 💔."

What happened between Caroline and Lewis and why was she arrested?

Caroline was arrested and charged on Friday 13th December for assault by beating hours after an argument with Lewis in the early hours of the morning of Thursday 12th December.

In a statement, the Met Police said: “Caroline Flack, 40, of Islington was charged on Friday, 13 December with assault by beating. She will appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 23 December.

"This follows an incident at approximately 05:25hrs on Thursday, 12 December after reports of a man being assaulted. He was not seriously injured."