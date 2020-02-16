'It hurts': Emotional Mark Wright makes powerful statement after Caroline Flack's death

By Emma Gritt

He took some time out from his Heart show to urge listeners to be more positive and kind - especially on social media.

Mark Wright has urged people to be more kind in the wake of Caroline Flack's tragic death.

The 33-year-old took a moment during his Sunday afternoon Heart show to pay tribute to the 40-year-old, who took her own life yesterday.

After praising pal Olly Murs' moving tribute to the Love Island presenter, he shared his own experience of being trolled and receiving negative comments on social media.

He said: "I want to touch on this subject quickly because if I don’t I feel like I’m not doing what I should do. That’s having a voice.

Mark Wright praised Caroline Flack's talent and personality. Picture: PA

"If I can change two people in what I’m about to say then I’ve done something about it. Caroline Flack, an amazing talent, an amazing person, an amazing friend, an amazing sister and daughter, yesterday took her life.

"Nobody can blame anyone or anything on what led her to do this. I think we’ve all got a rough idea that negative comments and stories haven’t helped Caroline’s state of mind in recent time.

"I want to say this for myself. As someone who is in the industry and has been emend on the back of negative stories, comments, tweets and Instagram messages, it hurts. It really, really hurts.

"When I’ve done a TV show and it’s hasn’t worked and I wait for the press to say it’s been slammed, and for social media to say it’s the worst thing on TV or comment on my appearance or my relationship. It really hurts.

Mark shared his own experiences of being trolled, and how much it hurts. Picture: Heart

"Right now, what we’re seeing and the news we’ve heard today of what happened yesterday with Caroline, has to be a wake up call for everybody.

"Please. If you have something negative to say about somebody, somebody you don’t like, something you don’t like about them, or something you don’t like that they’ve done.

"Whether it be at work, at school or whether it be somebody famous, there is no need to tell them, they do not need to hear it. Keep it to yourself or tell your friend. In a world that is not an amazing place right now, please just spread positive energy, there is no negative energy.

"Yesterday we lost an. amazing soul, and Caroline we are never ever going to forget you. Our love goes out to your family."

Mark's tribute comes after Caroline's boyfriend Lewis Burton, 27, shared his own emotional tribute to the tragic star.

Her Love Island pals Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling also shared beautiful messages to her, as did former Love Island contestants.

If you identify with the topics raised in this article, we encourage you to reach out to the Samaritans. You can call them for free on 116 123, or visit their website, www.samaritans.org.