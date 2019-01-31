Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon celebrates baby news with cute Instagram snap

The soap favourite had fans wishing she was having a baby, not becoming an aunty. Picture: Getty

The Bethany Platt actress posted pictures of baby clothes and a due date - and many fans thought she was expecting her first child.

Lucy Fallon is to become an aunty for the third time - but many fans thought that SHE was the mum-to-be.

The Coronation Street star, 23, posted a photo of a small white outfit with a handwritten tag reading "Oh baby August 2019" on Instagram.

Although she captioned it, "I'm an aunty for the 3rd time", some people leapt to the wrong conclusion.

One fan commented: "Awww thought you was announcing it was you", with another adding, "orrr thought this post was for baby fallon but no. v disappointing."

Even Lucy's co-stsr Brooke Vincent was confused, commenting, "I REALLY wanted that to be you."

Lucy replied: "hahaha ur having a laff x"

The Corrie favourite has been dating Tom Leech for the past two-and-a-half years, and has admitted she believes they will one day and get married.

Until then she will have plenty of opportunity to practice with the younger children in her family.

She previously told whatsontv.co.uk: “I am very close to my family.

“My sister has two little boys and I love being an aunty, but I’m very close to my aunties, uncles and cousins too."