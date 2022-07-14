Where Emmerdale’s Nathan Gladwell is now 20 years after Syd Woolfe role

Who was Syd in Emmerdale and what actor played him? Here's what we know about Nathan Gladwell...

Emmerdale fans might remember Syd Woolfe from all the way back in 2002.

After turning up in the Dales, one of Syd’s first storylines was a love triangle with Scott Windsor (Ben Freeman) and Chloe Atkinson (Amy Nuttall).

He also worked alongside Jerry "Mack" MacKinley (Rob Dixon) and charmed many ladies in the village including Angie Reynolds (Freya Copeland) and Nicola Blackstock (Nicola Wheeler).

But what happened to Syd and where is the actor that plays him now? Here’s everything we know…

What happened to Syd in Emmerdale?

Syd was in Emmerdale for two years from 2002-2004.

After falling for Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter), Syd was offered a job in Manchester and was undecided about leaving.

After declaring his feelings for Chas, she turned him down and he decided to pack up his things and leave.

Before leaving, he said a tearful goodbye to Chas before leaving for Manchester.

Who played Syd Woolfe in Emmerdale?

Nathan Gladwell played Syd in Emmerdale after bagging the role back in 2002.

On the day he found out he had to tole, the actor flew out to New Zealand on holiday and started the day he got back.

He said: "They e- mailed me the script and I flew home, jet-lagged to hell and started my first day at Emmerdale.

"I didn't know what day it was, I could hardly keep my eyes open and was put in charge of this very dangerous blade. It wasn't my finest hour."

Opening up about his character, Nathan also said: "You could never leave Syd in the house with your girlfriend because he'd be trying it on like mad no matter how good a mate you were. But he's likeable. He's not someone you hate.

“I was going to say you wouldn't trust him with your life, but you probably would - you just wouldn't trust him with your wife."

When it was revealed his character would be leaving, Nathan added: "I'd be lying if I said it hasn't been fun, But what can you do? You've just got to get on with it.”

Where is Nathan Gladwell now?

Besides Emmerdale, Nathan also starred in TV shows such as Doctors, Peak Practice and Cutting It.

After quitting Emmerdale, Nathan starred in theatre shows, including West End stage musicals Saturday Night Fever and Grease.