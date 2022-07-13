Who plays Terry in Emmerdale and where have you seen Neil Bell before?

13 July 2022, 09:52 | Updated: 13 July 2022, 12:19

Neil Bell is starring in Emmerdale
Neil Bell is starring in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV/Alamy

Emmerdale fans were shocked as they spotted Coronation Street star Neil Bell! Here's what we know...

Emmerdale fans were shocked to see new character Terry turn up in the village.

An old friend of Sandra’s, Terry arrived looking for her daughter Liv, telling her she wanted to get sober.

Liv and her husband Vinny later found out Sandra owes Terry £4,000.

But who plays Terry and what do we know about actor Neil Bell?

Neil Bell is starring in Emmerdale
Neil Bell is starring in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Who plays Terry in Emmerdale?

Terry is played by actor Neil Bell who was born on February 4 1970 in Oldham, Lancashire.

You might recognise Neil from starring in Emmerdale back in 2009 as he played a small role in a bar for one episode.

In 2012, Neil also played Durrant in season 3 of Downton Abbey, while he also starred as Harry Fenton in Peaky Blinders in 2013.

Other credits include The Visit, Buried, Shameless, The Bill, Casualty, Doctors, Moving On and This Is England ’90.

More recently, Neil played a police officer in the Netflix film Enola Holmes and Sardaukar Bashar in Dune.

Neil Bell starred in Coronation Street
Neil Bell starred in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

Who did Neil Bell play in Coronation Street?

Coronation Street fans might also know Neil for playing multiple roles in the ITV soap.

In 2001 and 2008 he appeared in an episode of Corrie as two separate characters.

Three years later in 2011, the star played Billy Matheson and was back again in 2020 as Todd Grimshaw’s ex-boyfriend Mick.

When Todd returned to Weatherfield, Mick turned up and told his mum Eileen that Todd owed him money.

In a very dramatic storyline, Eileen then tried to fake Todd’s death, but Mick found out the truth and threatened the family with a gun.

Gary Windass came round just in time and knocked Mick out, but the villain later returned and got revenge on Gary.

Things took a turn when Mick’s husband Erik turned up and revealed they had a daughter on the way.

Mick agreed to leave Todd alone and made his final appearance in 2021.

