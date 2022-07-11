Inside Emmerdale star Lucy Pargeter's life away from Chas Dingle including music career

Lucy Pargeter plays Chas Dingle in Emmerdale. Picture: Getty Images/ITV

Where is Lucy Pargeter from and how many children does she have?

Emmerdale fans will know Lucy Pargeter for playing the role of Chas Dingle.

Debuting all the way back in 2002, Chas has had some major storylines over the years, including her marriage to Carl King, loss of her dad Shadrach and affair with Al Chapman.

But who plays Chas and what do we know about Lucy Pargeter? Find out everything…

How old is Lucy Pargeter and where is she from?

Lucy was born on March 1 1977, making her 45-years-old.

Chas Dingle is played by Lucy Pargeter. Picture: ITV

The star was born in Nottingham and trained at the Central Junior Television Workshop and New College.

Before bagging the role of Chas, she auditioned for the role of Charity, her trouble-making cousin played by Emma Atkins.

Speaking to Inside Soap, Lucy previously said: "I'd auditioned for a couple of parts before – one was a trucker and one was Charity. I got down to the final three for that.

"I knew James Hooton who plays Sam Dingle from drama classes and he said to me, 'Apparently you did something weird with your head in the audition and that put them off!', so I was like, 'Oh god!'.

“Then he called me and said there was a rumour they were bringing in another Dingle woman; they wanted her to be a bit like Charity but they were thinking about my audition and writing it around that. So I knew Chas would be strong and feisty."

Lucy Pargeter has been in Emmerdale since 2002. Picture: Alamy

What else has Lucy Pargeter been in?

Soap fans might not know that Lucy actually wanted to pursue a career in singing.

She was a member of the band Paperdolls, which toured with Boyzone in the 1990s and even took part in Stars in Their Eyes as Emma Bunton.

Her other TV credits include Soldier Soldier, Dalziel and Pascoe, while she also played the role of Brenda in the film Anita and Me.

From 2002-2003, Lucy also played in Crossroads, while she appeared in the reality singing competition Soapstar Superstar, as well as Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!.

How many children does Lucy Pargeter have?

Lucy shares three daughters - Lola, 16, and twins Missy and Betsy, 5, - with her ex partner of 12 years Rudi Coleano.

The star issued a statement confirming they had ended their long-term romance in 2019, saying read: “Lucy Pargeter has confirmed she has separated from her long-term partner, Rudi Coleano, and, while no longer together, their main priority is raising their three daughters.”