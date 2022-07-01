Inside Emmerdale actor Darcy Grey's life away from Marcus Dean

1 July 2022, 13:35

Darcy Grey plays Marcus Dean in Emmerdale
Darcy Grey plays Marcus Dean in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Who plays Marcus Dean in Emmerdale and what else has he been in? Here's what we know...

Emmerdale fans will know that Marcus Dean made a dramatic arrival in the Dales in February 2022.

As the son of infamous villain Pierce Harris, he turned up looking for his dad's ex-wife Rhona.

He went on to strike up a romance with Ethan Anderson, but some viewers are convinced he is hiding something.

But who plays Marcus in Emmerdale and what do we know about actor Darcy Grey?

Darcy Grey has been on Emmerdale since the start of the year
Darcy Grey has been on Emmerdale since the start of the year. Picture: Alamy

Who plays Marcus Dean in Emmerdale and how old is he?

Darcy Grey plays Marcus in Emmerdale and has done since the start of the year.

The actor was born in London but grew up in Spain as his parents liked to travel.

He was born on June 5 1991, making him 31-years-old and trained in Moscow at the Boris Schukin Institute.

Opening up about his relationship with his dad, he said: “There’s always been a bit of separation even though we’ve been very empathetic and close.

“I’ve always thought, ‘I’m not really like him. I’m definitely like my mum.’

“But, as I’m growing older I’m noticing moments where I’m like, ‘My dad reacts like that and my dad does these sorts of things.'”

Marcus Dean made his Emmerdale debut earlier this year
Marcus Dean made his Emmerdale debut earlier this year. Picture: ITV

What else has Darcy Grey been in?

Before Emmerdale, Darcy appeared ina string of short films and TV movies including A Warriors Afterline, Certified Mail, Verrater and Snakebite Protection Chronicles.

He recently revealed he used to sell ‘posh dog food’ before his big break.

He told Entertainment Daily: "It’s just such a funny thing, it’s such a weird thing to do. I’ve always sort of been a bit embarrassed by it but basically I was selling posh dog food, which is the most bizarre thing.”

Speaking at the British Soap Awards earlier this year, the star told The Mirror he was ‘so grateful’ to be part of Emmerdale and almost gave up acting.

He said: "It's a strange thing to say. This time last year it was a completely different story.

“I was almost thinking about quitting acting - I was in my head so much about it. And then Emmerdale came along and it's really changed everything.

"I remember the guys going - 'Be careful, because we're not sure how the audience are going to react to you because obviously the history between me and my dad.

“Let's just say everyone's been really, really nice and positive. I think everyone's expecting Marcus to be maybe a little bit more evil than they expected but time will tell about how that will unfold."

Who is Darcy Grey’s wife?

Darcy is married to Christine Lisowski after the pair tied the knot in 2014.

He likes to keep his personal life out of the spotlight but occasionally shares photos of his family on Instagram.

