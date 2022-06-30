Who did Joanne Mitchell play in Emmerdale and where is she now?

30 June 2022, 08:06

Joanne Mitchell starred in Coronation Street
Joanne Mitchell starred in Coronation Street. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

What happened to Emmerdale actress Joanne Mitchell and what else has she been in?

Emmerdale fans might remember actress Joanne Mitchell starred in the ITV soap all the way back in 2013.

Since then, she has starred in many TV shows and is even married to fellow Emmerdale star Dominic Brunt, 51.

But who is Joanne and what happened to her character in Emmerdale? Here’s what we know…

Joanne Mitchell is a TV and stage actress and producer
Joanne Mitchell is a TV and stage actress and producer. Picture: Alamy

Who did Joanne Mitchell play in Emmerdale?

After graduating theatre school, Joanne went on to play four different roles in Emmerdale.

Her debut in the soap was back in 2003, when she played DS Karen Barnborough for two episodes.

Her second role was as Midwife Yeo, before she went on to star as Susan Davies.

In 2016, Joanne took over the role of Sandra Flaherty.

Sandra is Gordon Livesy's second wife, and mother of Olivia Flaherty, with some of her biggest storylines including a battle with alcoholism and relationship with her daughter Liv.

Joanne Mitchell has played four characters in Emmerdale
Joanne Mitchell has played four characters in Emmerdale. Picture: Alamy

Where is Joanne Mitchell now?

Joanne has had a very successful stage career and played Macbeth's Lady McDuff, Hermia in A Midsummer Night's Dream and Rosaline in Love's Labours Lost.

She has also played Valerie in Conor McPherson's The Weir and Jenny in Alan Ayckbourn's Family Circles.

In 2011, she co-founded Mitchell Brunt Films with husband and Emmerdale co-star Dominic Brunt and has worked as producer/writer on several of the company's films.

She wrote and produced two short horror films The Mighty Witch Killers of Pendle Hill and Shell Shocked and then co-starred in the claustrophobic chiller White Settlers and the Manchester-set Habit.

Her other TV credits include Waterloo Road, Holby City and Doctors.

Who is Joanne Mitchell’s husband?

Joanne is married to Dominic Brunt, who has played Paddy Kirk since 1997.

The pair met when they were both studying at The Bristol Old Vic Theatre School.

