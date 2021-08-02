Inside Emmerdale star Dominic Brunt's marriage to actress Joanne Mitchell

Emmerdale star Dominic Brunt is married to actress Joanne Mitchell. Picture: ITV/Alamy/Twitter

Who is Dominic Brunt's wife Joanne Mitchell? Everything you need to know about the Paddy Kirk actor's family life...

Paddy Kirk has become an Emmerdale icon after joining the soap all the way back in 1997.

But while the character has been part of some huge storylines over the past two decades - including four marriages - actor Dominic Brunt’s real life is much less dramatic.

In fact, he has been married to fellow Emmerdale actress Joanne Mitchell since 2003. So, let’s take a look at their love story…

Dominic Brunt and Joanne Mitchell have been married for 18 years. Picture: Alamy

Who is Dominic Brunt’s wife Joanne Mitchell?

Paddy actor Dominic Brunt, 51, is married to Joanne Mitchell, 50, after the pair met when they were both studying at The Bristol Old Vic Theatre School.

Just like her husband, Joanne is a film, stage and TV actor who has appeared in many shows over the years.

In 2011, she also co-founded Mitchell Brunt Films with her husband and has worked as producer and writer on several of the company's films.

What has Joanne Mitchell been in?

After graduating theatre school, Joanne went on to play four different roles in Emmerdale.

Her first in the soap was in 2003, when she played DS Karen Barnborough in two episodes.

She also starred as Midwife Yeo and Susan Davies and, in 2016, took over the role of Sandra Flaherty.

As for her stage career, she has played Macbeth's Lady McDuff, Hermia in A Midsummer Night's Dream and Rosaline in Love's Labours Lost.

She has also played Valerie in Conor McPherson's The Weir and Jenny in Alan Ayckbourn's Family Circles.

In her later career as a writer and producer, Joanne created two short horror films The Mighty Witch Killers of Pendle Hill and Shell Shocked.

Her other credits include Waterloo Road, Holby City and Doctors.

How many children do Dominic and Joanne have?

The Emmerdale couple have two children together, with Dominic previously revealing that their son Danny had to undergo a heart operation at just eight months old.

During an appearance on This Morning, Dominic said: "He's absolutely fine now.

“At the time it's the most horrific thing to have to go through as a parent and obviously as a child, but he's football-mad now, he's completely fine.

“He has check-ups once a year for the rest of his life, but thankfully Leeds Royal Infirmary were great and the children's heart surgery fund have been great."