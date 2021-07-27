Is Gabby Thomas from Emmerdale pregnant?

Gabby has not had an easy time on Emmerdale lately, and is grieving following Leanna’s (Mimi Slinger) death.

And she’s also faced some harsh words from Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) after he made it clear their drunken night together was a mistake.

But is Gabby pregnant and what do we know about the actress who plays her, Rosie Bentham?

Is Gabby from Emmerdale pregnant?

Yes, Gabby fell pregnant after a night with Jamie Tate earlier this year.

Soon after finding out the news, she moved into Home Farm with Jamie and his mum Kim (Claire King).

But after becoming more isolated, Gabby has now become closer to Noah Dingle (Jack Downham).

The pair struck up an unlikely friendship and have spent more time together over the past month.

But it looks like Gabby’s unborn baby could be in danger as she is seen collapsing next week.

Jamie is seen breaking into Home Farm and hiding but as Gabby calls the police, Jamie reappears.

After the pair get into another confrontation, Gabby clutches her stomach in pain and Will (Dean Andrews) has to take her to hospital.

How old is Rosie Bentham?

Rosie Bentham is19-years-old and was born on 29 July 2001.

She went to The Nottingham Emmanuel School and joined The Television Workshop in 2013, where she performed in plays, such as Oklahoma, Fiddler on the Roof, Sound of Music and Annie.

The star auditioned for Emmerdale when producers contacted The Television Workshop, and had four callbacks before being offered the part of Gabby Thomas in 2016.

Is Rosie Bentham pregnant in real life?

Unlike her character, it doesn’t seem as though Rosie is pregnant in real life.

She often shares photos having fun with her friends on Instagram, as well as with her Corrie co-stars.