Emmerdale spoilers: When does Meena Jutla get caught?

Will Meena Jutla be found out in Emmerdale? Picture: ITV

When will Meena be found out in Emmerdale? Here's what you need to know...

Meena Jutla shocked Emmerdale viewers when she murdered Leanna Cavanagh in July.

It all kicked off when Meena (Paige Sandhu) accidentally told Leanna (Mimi Slinger) that she'd killed her best friend Nadine before she arrived in the village last year.

In a bid to keep her secret safe, Meena ended up pushing Leanna off a bridge before leaving her to die.

Meena Jutla has murdered at least two people in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

She got away with it when the police turned up and assumed it was a tragic accident, guessing that Leanna drunkenly slipped in her high-heels.

But viewers are now wondering if Meena will ever be found out for her awful crimes.

Well, here’s what we know…

When does Meena get found out in Emmerdale?

We don’t know when Meena will be found out.

But she has already had a close call after she showed up at Leanna's funeral and dropped a ring she stole from her victim on the floor.

The piece of jewellery landed right next to Liam, but she wasn’t found out.

Viewers have seen Meena show no remorse for her actions which means she could continue her murderous streak.

Actress Paige Sandhu has also hinted there is a lot more to come from her character, previously telling The Mirror: "Meena is intelligent. She's calculating and manipulative.

"I think she knows what she’s doing and if anyone can get away with murder, maybe it's Meena."

Meena killed Leanna Cavanagh in July this year. Picture: ITV

Meena’s past is also yet to be fully explored after she turned up in the village unannounced.

So she could have already had multiple victims in the past, with the villain keeping a 'bits box' with trophies from her crimes.

There was the dog toy she used to lure Millie Tate's dog Princess into a hot car, in her attempt to kill her to make Andrea Tate look like a bad owner.

A newspaper clipping of Nadine's death and the suspicious circumstances was also in there, as well as a hairband.

There appeared to be other things, which means Meena could have even more secrets which are set to come out.