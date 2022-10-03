Inside Emmerdale star Isobel Steele's life away from Liv Flaherty

Liv Flaherty is played by Isobel Steele. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Is Isobel Steele leaving Emmerdale and what happens to Liv Flaherty?

Emmerdale fans will know Isobel Steele joined back in 2016 as Liv Flaherty.

During her six years on the soap, the actress has been part of some huge storylines and even won Best Young Actor at the 2018 British Soap Awards.

But what else has Isobel been in and how old is she? Find out everything…

Liv Flaherty is played by Isobel Steele. Picture: Instagram

How old is Isobel Steele?

Isobel Steele is 21-years-old and was born on 28 December 2000.

The star was cast as the the half-sister of Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) in 2016 and has been on the soap ever since.

She took a break in 2017 to sit her GCSE exams, while she also has a career in singing and regularly posts original and cover songs on her YouTube channel.

In November 2019, the star released an extended play, Sounds from the Lounge.

Liv Flaherty is reportedly going to be killed off. Picture: ITV

What else has Isobel Steele been in?

Before joining the Dales, Isobel was cast in commercials for Park Foods, Iceland, Harveys Furniture and Bernard Matthews Ltd.

For BBC Learning in 2013, she played Nicky in Lost, while the star also appeared in Our Zoo in 2014 as Barbara.

Isobel also played Chloe in a short film, A Father's Day, while she also appeared in episode of The Dumping Ground in series 4 as Kara.

Is Isobel Steele leaving Emmerdale?

In October 2022, it was rumoured that Isobel had made the decision to leave Emmerdale to focus on her music career.

While a spokesperson for Emmerdale refused to comment, reports suggest that Liv could killed off in the coming weeks around the time of the soap's 50th-anniversary episodes.

According to The Sun, a source revealed: “She feels like she’s done all she can at Emmerdale and wants to focus on her music career and make a real go of it.

“Bosses have pulled out all the stops for the 50th anniversary month and Isobel’s exit will be no different.

“Viewers are going to be on the edge of their seats as it all plays out and Liv is killed off. It’s a real heartbreaker, a death fans will remember for a long time to come.”

October's anniversary episodes will see a storm tear through Emmerdale. with trees pulled up, houses destroyed and some casualties.