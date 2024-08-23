When does autumn 2024 start and what is the autumn equinox?

23 August 2024, 15:37

The date autumn starts has been revealed
The date autumn starts has been revealed. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Hope Wilson

When does summer end, when does autumn 2024 start and when is the autumn equinox?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After a chilly and rainy summer with just a hint of sunshine, we're looking forward to a more seasonal autumn as the temperatures begin to drop.

While the school holidays come to an end and the heatwaves become less prominent, many of us are waiting for the leaves to fall and the TV schedules to fill up with exciting new dramas and reality shows.

And while Halloween beckons and the winds pick up, our thoughts have turned to when exactly the changing of the seasons will occur.

When does summer end, when is it officially autumn and when is the autumn equinox?

Autumn is on its way
Autumn is on its way. Picture: Alamy

When is the start of autumn?

According to the meteorological autumn, the 1st of September 2024 marks the beginning of autumn.

This is due to meteorological seasons being split into four and spread out across the year. Using this system, autumn consists of September, October and November, while winter is December, January and February, spring is March, April and May, while summer is made up of the June, July and August months.

However this isn't the only way we can measure when autumn begins, as the astronomical autumn follows a different school of thought.

Autumn begins in September
Autumn begins in September. Picture: Alamy

When is the autumn equinox?

According to the astronomical autumn, the autumn equinox will signal the start of the season and begin on the 22nd of September 2024.

This is to do with when the Sun crosses the celestial equator going south, meaning the start of a new season. The date this occurs on changes every year, meaning the autumn equinox will not always happen on the same day.

The autumn equinox will bring about a change of season
The autumn equinox will bring about a change of season. Picture: Alamy

When does summer end?

Summer will end during the autumnal equinox which is on the 22nd of September 2024. However if you follow the meteorological autumn, summer shall end on the 31st of August as autumn begins on the 1st of September.

Again, the date of summer ending changes yearly, so it will not always occur on the same day.

