When is summer solstice 2024? Date, what happens and all you need to know

The summer solstice in the UK marks the official start of the warmer months. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

The official first day of summer always happens in June but what date is it in 2024? And what actually is a solstice? We've explained everything you need to know.

The weather so far in June has proved a little underwhelming with the hopes of a heatwave dwindling and temperatures having us question whether this could be the coldest one on record.

With many of us considering June a hotter month, if you follow the astronomical definition, the season does't officially start until the date of the summer solstice 2024.

This day is known as the longest day, with the most hours of daylight, and for many, marks the opportunity of celebration.

So when is summer solstice 2024, the first day of summer? What actually happens? And what does it mean? Here's all the details explained.

Summer starts in the middle of June according to the astronomical calendar. Picture: Getty

When is summer solstice 2024 and first day of summer?

According to the astronomical calendar, the first day of summer in 2024 isn't until June 20th.

Marking the start of the new season, this day typically happens on June 21st but can fall anywhere between June 20th-22nd depending on the sun's journey.

For this year, the sun will reach its northernmost point at 9:50pm UK time.

What is the summer solstice?

Solstices, with the most common being winter and summer, happen because of the Earth's axis of rotation and its journey around the sun.

The tilt gives us our seasons as the Northern and Southern Hemispheres receive unequal amounts of sunlight during the year.

For the summer solstice, the Northern Hemisphere tilts more towards the sun, hence the lighter mornings and evenings, and gives us spring and summer. When it's the furthest from the sun, we have our winter solstice.

The summer solstice is a time of celebration for many. Picture: Getty

What happens at a summer solstice celebration?

For some this is a great day of spirituality and is particularly important for druids or pagans.

It is often marked by festivals or rituals or some even gather at Stonehenge to watch the sun rise and set to celebrate each year.

When is winter solstice 2024?

Opposite of the summer solstice, the winter event marks the first day of winter and is the shortest day of the year with the most hours of darkness.

For 2024, this day falls on Friday, December 21st at 9:19pm.

