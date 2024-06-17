When is the heatwave coming? Exact date scorching temperatures will hit the UK

17 June 2024, 12:02

The UK's next heatwave has been forecast
The UK's next heatwave has been forecast. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

With rumours of a June heatwave, many of us have been left disappointed by the cold weather. But when is the next heatwave? Here is the latest forecast revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It might be summer in the UK however it certainly doesn't feel like it, as June has yet to bring scorching temperatures to our shores.

While Greece and Turkey are experiencing 40C heatwaves, we've seen cold and rainy weather, leading many Brits to believe this is may be the chilliest June ever.

With rumours of three heatwaves and 50 days of rain, many of us have been left stumped by the summer weather so far. But will the end of June surprise us with a mega heatwave? Or is the next heatwave of 2024 further in the future?

Will the be a June heatwave and when is the next heatwave coming? Here is the latest Met Office forecast revealed.

The UK is yet to see scorching temperatures this summer
The UK is yet to see scorching temperatures this summer. Picture: Getty

Will there be a heatwave in June?

While it has not been officially confirmed that there will be a heatwave in June, forecasters have predicted that temperatures are set to be above average.

The Met Office have revealed their forecast for Friday 21st June- Sunday 30th of June, revealing: "Following a couple of days of largely fine and settled weather, a gradual transition to more changeable conditions from the Atlantic is likely to take place with periods of cloud, rain and stronger winds most often affecting the west and northwest.

"There remains a small chance of an area of heavy, thundery rain affecting parts of the south on Friday 21st, possibly accompanied by briefly hot and humid conditions. Into the last week of June, changeable conditions are likely to remains dominant, with the focus for these conditions continuing to be across the north and west, with spells of more settled and drier conditions likely in the south and east. Nationwide, temperatures are expected to be close to or slightly above average."

There have been rumours of a June heatwave
There have been rumours of a June heatwave. Picture: Alamy

When is the next heatwave?

The next heatwave in the UK is set to come towards the end of June and start of July.

Temperatures are set to spike at the beginning of July, with the team at WXCharts predicting that the country could see highs of 26C next month.

The Southeast of England is set to receive the bulk of the heat, while the rest of the UK will experience pleasant temperatures for the time of year. Netweather's forecaster Ian Simpson has revealed that warm air from North Africa and southern Europe could bring hot weather to the British Isles.

The warmest weather is set to be in the south
The warmest weather is set to be in the south. Picture: Getty

Mr Simpson stated: "There is some chance of some of that North African and southern European heat making its way to the British Isles towards the end of June, depending on whether the ridges of high pressure from the Azores align in such a way that we pull in hot air masses from the south and south-east, but this is not a certainty."

He went on to add: "Regardless, it is highly unlikely that Britain will end up approaching the warmest June on record this year because of the cool first half, with temperatures running 1 to 2C below the 1991-2020 long-term average."

The UK is hoping for hotter temperatures this summer
The UK is hoping for hotter temperatures this summer. Picture: Alamy

Jim Dale, a senior meteorologist at the British Weather Services spoke to Birmingham Live and confirmed temperatures could soar "well into the 30s" as we head "in the right direction" for a heatwave.

He disclosed: "I would suggest we will share in some of that in the latter stage of May, and into June and July. We will see climbing temperatures well into the 30s in the prone areas. That is the expectation."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breakthrough means painful, giant moles that develop in rare condition CMN could be reversed

UK & World

Sir Rod Stewart defends support for Ukraine after being 'booed' by German crowd

UK & World

Princess Charlotte is the best older sister!

Princess Charlotte adorably helps Prince Louis in missed moment from Trooping the Colour

Royals

Alan Hansen: Former teammate Graeme Souness gives positive update on Liverpool legend

UK & World

SNP will have most left-wing manifesto of general election, leader John Swinney says

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Gordon Ramsay is sporting a nasty bruise following a traumatic bike accident

Gordon Ramsay reveals he's 'lucky to be here' after horrific cycling accident left him in hospital

Showbiz

Here's everything you need to know about the timings of Pink's Summer Carnival tour

Pink Summer Carnival London timings: When does the show start and finish?

Showbiz

MAFS Australia's Timothy and Lucinda no longer follow each other on social media

MAFS Australia's Lucinda and Timothy unfollow each other amid shock feud

Married at First Sight

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton have addressed the off-screen romance rumours

Are Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton dating in real life?

TV & Movies

Ruth Jones and James Cordon wrote Gavin and Stacey

Gavin and Stacey star Ruth Jones opens up about writing Christmas special with James Corden

Showbiz

Gavin and Stacey is coming back for a final episode this Christmas

Gavin and Stacey star Ruth Jones 'leaks' shock death spoilers for Christmas episode

Showbiz

Eloise Bridgerton is in no rush to find her perfect match in the Nerflix series

Who does Eloise Bridgerton marry in the Netflix series?

TV & Movies

'I went viral for wearing a dress to prom - this is what I've learnt about being my authentic self'

'I went viral for wearing a dress to prom - this is what I've learnt about being my authentic self'

Lifestyle

June 2024 weather has been wet and windy so far

Why has it been so cold in June in 2024?

Hyacinth Bridgerton will be the seventh love story in the series

Who does Hyacinth Bridgerton marry? The youngest sibling's husband according to the books

TV & Movies

Love Island saw the first person being dumped this week

Who left Love Island tonight? The unlucky Islander revealed

TV & Movies

Bridgerton season 4 is all fans can talk about following Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton's romance

Bridgerton season 4: Release date, trailer, spoilers and storylines

TV & Movies

The Bridgerton family consists of eight children and one grandchild

The Bridgerton family tree including siblings, husbands and wives and children

TV & Movies

Celine Dion has had an impressive music career over the decades

Celine Dion age, nationality, net worth and height revealed

Showbiz

Sally Hawkins will not be in Paddington in Peru

Why is Sally Hawkins not in Paddington 3? The real reason for her exit revealed

Showbiz

Charlotte's ex-wife has spoken out for the first time

The Traitors star Charlotte's ex-wife breaks silence on Conor Maynard baby shock

Showbiz