When is the heatwave coming? Exact date scorching temperatures will hit the UK

The UK's next heatwave has been forecast. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

With rumours of a June heatwave, many of us have been left disappointed by the cold weather. But when is the next heatwave? Here is the latest forecast revealed.

It might be summer in the UK however it certainly doesn't feel like it, as June has yet to bring scorching temperatures to our shores.

While Greece and Turkey are experiencing 40C heatwaves, we've seen cold and rainy weather, leading many Brits to believe this is may be the chilliest June ever.

With rumours of three heatwaves and 50 days of rain, many of us have been left stumped by the summer weather so far. But will the end of June surprise us with a mega heatwave? Or is the next heatwave of 2024 further in the future?

Will the be a June heatwave and when is the next heatwave coming? Here is the latest Met Office forecast revealed.

The UK is yet to see scorching temperatures this summer. Picture: Getty

Will there be a heatwave in June?

While it has not been officially confirmed that there will be a heatwave in June, forecasters have predicted that temperatures are set to be above average.

The Met Office have revealed their forecast for Friday 21st June- Sunday 30th of June, revealing: "Following a couple of days of largely fine and settled weather, a gradual transition to more changeable conditions from the Atlantic is likely to take place with periods of cloud, rain and stronger winds most often affecting the west and northwest.

"There remains a small chance of an area of heavy, thundery rain affecting parts of the south on Friday 21st, possibly accompanied by briefly hot and humid conditions. Into the last week of June, changeable conditions are likely to remains dominant, with the focus for these conditions continuing to be across the north and west, with spells of more settled and drier conditions likely in the south and east. Nationwide, temperatures are expected to be close to or slightly above average."

There have been rumours of a June heatwave. Picture: Alamy

When is the next heatwave?

The next heatwave in the UK is set to come towards the end of June and start of July.

Temperatures are set to spike at the beginning of July, with the team at WXCharts predicting that the country could see highs of 26C next month.

The Southeast of England is set to receive the bulk of the heat, while the rest of the UK will experience pleasant temperatures for the time of year. Netweather's forecaster Ian Simpson has revealed that warm air from North Africa and southern Europe could bring hot weather to the British Isles.

The warmest weather is set to be in the south. Picture: Getty

Mr Simpson stated: "There is some chance of some of that North African and southern European heat making its way to the British Isles towards the end of June, depending on whether the ridges of high pressure from the Azores align in such a way that we pull in hot air masses from the south and south-east, but this is not a certainty."

He went on to add: "Regardless, it is highly unlikely that Britain will end up approaching the warmest June on record this year because of the cool first half, with temperatures running 1 to 2C below the 1991-2020 long-term average."

The UK is hoping for hotter temperatures this summer. Picture: Alamy

Jim Dale, a senior meteorologist at the British Weather Services spoke to Birmingham Live and confirmed temperatures could soar "well into the 30s" as we head "in the right direction" for a heatwave.

He disclosed: "I would suggest we will share in some of that in the latter stage of May, and into June and July. We will see climbing temperatures well into the 30s in the prone areas. That is the expectation."