July UK weather forecast revealed as Brits hope for a hot summer

July weather forecasters have high hopes for a scorching heatwave. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Will the UK have a hot July? What's the weather forecast? Here's what the predictions are so far.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Summer is almost officially upon us in the UK and as June has failed on its promise of a huge heatwave, bringing only colder temperatures and rain, many Brits are hoping July brings some warmer weather.

With forecasts being more accurate and stronger closer to the time, the Met Office can only give us a general outlook of the temperatures and conditions to come - so are we going to have a hot July? Or will it be another washout?

Well, temperatures are certainly improving as we enter mid-June, with at least a week's worth of consecutive dry and sunny conditions with temperatures south of 20C on the way. There's also plenty of hope those conditions will carry over to next month.

Here's what July's weather forecast is looking like so far and if it's going to be a hot summer in the UK.

Beach-worthy weather is on the way according to weather experts. Picture: Getty

What is the UK weather forecast for July?

Typically with the British summertime, forecasts are hinting at both long periods of rain as well as a mixture of hotter weather and potential heatwaves.

The Met Office's current weather signal, although weak at this point of time, says the beginning of July will see a "mixture of weather types".

They forecast: "All areas can expected to see some spells of drier, sunnier weather, but there will also be showers or longer spells of rain at times.

"Currently the only signals, weak as they are, hint that rain and showers will tend to be more biased towards the north and west, with any more prolonged drier interludes favouring the south."

The outlook also said temperatures will be "normal to above average" for this time of year.

Elsewhere, others are forecasting that July could be rather wet but with a chance of a 35C heatwave.

Exacta Weather forecaster James Madden has forecast next month to be "amazing" weather wise as he said: "The good news going forward and into July is that things are looking pretty amazing for this month as a whole, with the now very high possibility of some kind of super or mega heatwave of a decent duration."

July's weather could bring a scorching heatwave. Picture: Getty

What is the average temperature for July weather in the UK?

According to the Met Office, the average temperature for July between the period of 1991-2020 was a maximum temperature of 22.7C. The minimum across that time was 13.34C.

Also on average, there is around 14 days of rainfall.

What is the definition of heatwave?

A hot stint of weather officially becomes a heatwave when an 'extended period of hot weather happens relative to the expected conditions of the area at that time of year'.

In the UK, a heatwave title is met when a spot records at least three consecutive days with a maximum temperature that meets or exceeds the temperature threshold. This threshold is county dependent in the UK.

READ MORE: