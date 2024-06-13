Why has it been so cold in June in 2024?

13 June 2024, 11:44

June 2024 weather has been wet and windy so far
June 2024 weather has been wet and windy so far. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

June temperatures have been less than desirable but is there a reason it's been so cold? And what's the forecast for the rest of the month? Here's what the weather experts have to say.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Summer officially begins in June but for 2024, the start of the warmer months so far has brought wind, rain and rather chilly temperatures - so why has the weather been so cold?

With promises of heatwaves and having recently just had the hottest May on record, Brits had high hopes for a warm summer, especially after 2023 failed to deliver on the sunny front too.

And while we should have been dusting off BBQs, sprucing up our gardens and swapping wellies for sandals, June has only delivered cooler than average temperers so far.

Here's what the experts are saying about why June has felt so cold this 2024 and what the outlook is looking like for the rest of the month.

Temperatures have been below average with conditions wetter than normal
Temperatures have been below average with conditions wetter than normal. Picture: Getty

Why has it been so cold in June?

Our hopes of a hot spell aren't very high at the moment and Dr Robert Thompson, a meteorologist from the University of Reading, has told The Independent it could continue for some time.

Explaining the summer chill, he said an Atlantic jet stream is bringing cold air across the UK from Greenland and Iceland.

This means the strong winds blowing from west to east, which are more south than normal for this time of year, have brought cooler winds leading to lower temperatures across the country.

He also added, that because of global warming, we have grown used to hotter temperatures in June but actually, these lows are not entirely unusual for this time of year in the UK.

Will the weather get warmer in June 2024?

As this stream eventually moves northwards, higher pressures will resume across England and Wales and temperatures will hopefully return to average.

Dr Thompson forecast: "It looks like we will return to a more normal position toward the end of this weekend." He also believes temperatures this summer will be above average.

June's outlook remains wet with temperatures slightly below average
June's outlook remains wet with temperatures slightly below average. Picture: Getty

What's the Met Office weather forecast for the rest of June?

Saturday 15th - Monday 17th June

Bright with unsettled showers, that are sometimes heavy, throughout the weekend. Temperatures should be nearer to normal for this time of year at around 18-20C.

Monday 17th-26th June

Killing all hopes of a heatwave, this time period will be a mixture of dry spells and showers with temperatures around normal or just below for this time of year,

27th June - 11th July

Mixed weather types again, with rain and showers favouring the north and west of the country., Prolonged dry spells are likely in the south with temperatures expected to be slightly above average.

READ MORE:

Latest News

See more Latest News

Labour manifesto: Starmer is party's all-powerful ringmaster but there's no high-wire act under his leadership

UK & World

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder over death of newborn baby girl found in Northampton in 1982

UK & World

Prince William and Kate Middleton got engaged in 2010

Prince William reveals the real reason he took so long to propose to Kate Middleton

Royals

Man pushed London Underground passenger on tracks during 'spree of violence', court hears

UK & World

Sir Keir Starmer's manifesto plans rely heavily on economy growing - but what if it doesn't?

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Gavin and Stacey is coming back for a final episode this Christmas

Gavin and Stacey star Ruth Jones 'leaks' shock death spoilers for Christmas episode

Showbiz

Eloise Bridgerton is in no rush to find her perfect match in the Nerflix series

Who does Eloise Bridgerton marry in the Netflix series?

TV & Movies

'I went viral for wearing a dress to prom - this is what I've learnt about being my authentic self'

'I went viral for wearing a dress to prom - this is what I've learnt about being my authentic self'

Lifestyle

Hyacinth Bridgerton will be the seventh love story in the series

Who does Hyacinth Bridgerton marry? The youngest sibling's husband according to the books

TV & Movies

Here's everything you need to know about the timings of Pink's Summer Carnival tour

Pink Summer Carnival London timings: When does the show start and finish?

Showbiz

Love Island saw the first person being dumped this week

Who left Love Island tonight? The unlucky Islander revealed

TV & Movies

Bridgerton season 4 is all fans can talk about following Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton's romance

Bridgerton season 4: Release date, trailer, spoilers and storylines

TV & Movies

The Bridgerton family consists of eight children and one grandchild

The Bridgerton family tree including siblings, husbands and wives and children

TV & Movies

Celine Dion has had an impressive music career over the decades

Celine Dion age, nationality, net worth and height revealed

Showbiz

Sally Hawkins will not be in Paddington in Peru

Why is Sally Hawkins not in Paddington 3? The real reason for her exit revealed

Showbiz

Charlotte's ex-wife has spoken out for the first time

The Traitors star Charlotte's ex-wife breaks silence on Conor Maynard baby shock

Showbiz

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton on the Bridgerton red carpet in New York

Are Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton dating in real life?

TV & Movies

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan has become a fan favourite on the show

Nicola Coughlan life away from Bridgerton including age, height and TV career

TV & Movies

Pink Summer Carnival merchandise

Pink Summer Carnival merchandise revealed

Showbiz

Pink has accumulated a cast wealth over the years

What is Pink's net worth? Her incredible earnings revealed

Celebrities

Luke Thompson stars in Netflix's Bridgerton

Who plays Benedict Bridgerton? Inside actor Luke Thompson's life

TV & Movies