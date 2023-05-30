June Top Picks: Everything we're trying and buying this month

June Top Picks: Everything we're trying and buying this month. Picture: PH

Here's everything we're trying and buying this month!

June has arrived, and while the weather may still be making it's mind up – we're getting ready for the best spring/summer ever. And that starts right here with our top picks!

We've bought together everything we're loving this month from clothes to homeware, to tech and entertainment.

Spring essentials from La Redoute

Make sure you've got your must-have summer essentials ready. Picture: PH

The hair styler everyone is talking about

The Bellissima Air Wonder 8 in 1 Hot Air Styler has everything you could need in one styling product. Picture: PH

Casual must-haves from Columbia

The unpredictable British weather means you'll need these must-haves for your outdoor adventures. Picture: PH

Sophia Bush in London's must-see play 2:22

Clifford Samuel, Jamie Winstone, Sophia Bush and Ricky Champ star in 2:22. Picture: PH

The perfect table lamp to set the summer mood

This SO'HOME lamp will bring your living area together perfectly, with neutral colours perfect for the summer months. Picture: PH

Headphones to take you from running to chilling

The Jabra Elite 7 Pros are the must-have earbuds this year. Picture: PH

Statement jewellery by Rachel Jackson