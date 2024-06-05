These are the dates expected to be the hottest this summer according to science

5 June 2024, 15:23

A weather map has shown where people can expert warm temperatures this June
A weather map has shown where people can expert warm temperatures this June. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Where and when will the hot weather hit? Forecasters have now revealed all.

The June heatwave is set to hit the UK very soon, with temperatures reportedly feeling like 30C throughout the month.

Despite rumours of 50 days of rain this summer, forecasters have hinted that the weather after June 15 is set to be scorching.

While we wait for the sunshine to arrive, researchers have turned to science in order to predict when the warm weather will hit our shores.

When are the hottest days of the year 2024? Here is everything we know so far.

There have been rumours of a June heatwave
There have been rumours of a June heatwave. Picture: Alamy

Hottest days this summer

According to analysts at UK holiday park provider, Parkdean Resort, the following dates will be the hottest this summer:

  • Saturday 22nd June - Friday 28th June set to reach 25.2C
  • Wednesday 17th July - Friday 19th July set to reach 28.2C
  • Wednesday 7th August - Tuesday 13th August set to reach 27.2C

The experts have discovered three dates which have recurring heatwaves above 24C, every year for five years in a row. The study analysed the months between May and September and the average temperatures every day for the past five years.

The data revealed that the hottest days of the whole year are expected to fall from Wednesday 17th July - Friday 19th July, where in the past five years temperatures have been a scorching 28.2C on average. 

The science also showed that the second hottest spell should fall in August from Wednesday 7th August - Tuesday 13th August with temperatures averaging 27.2C.

June temperatures are set to reach 25.2C based on temperature averages over the last five years.

The hottest days this summer have been predicted
The hottest days this summer have been predicted. Picture: Getty

Where will the hot weather be?

According to a weather map produced by InMeteo, warm weather is set to spread across the UK, however most of the heat will be in the South.

Forecasters predict that parts of south London and Surrey are expected to feel like 30C on the 15th and 16th of June.

The map also shows that temperatures will seem like they are 27C in other parts of London, as well as in Norfolk and Cambridgeshire. Those in Humberside are also set to feel temperatures of up to 25C.

Temperatures are set to feel like 30C in June
Temperatures are set to feel like 30C in June. Picture: Ventusky

The 25C feel is also set to reach Herefordshire and Gloucestershire, however in reality temperatures aren't expected to top 20C.

The Met Office's long-range forecast for the 8th of June to the 17th of June suggests: "Showers are likely to affect some north and northeastern areas at the start of this period with drier and sunnier conditions elsewhere. A build of pressure will probably bring settled conditions across the country as a whole for a few days after this, with dry conditions prevailing and periods of sunshine.

"Toward the following weekend, these dry conditions may start to decline with a greater chance that more unsettled weather could develop. Should this happen, the wettest conditions are likely to be in the north and west, with the driest weather in the south and east. There is still a chance that drier conditions could remain in place more widely. Temperatures are likely to be near or slightly below average at first, perhaps slightly above normal later."

The UK is hoping for hotter temperatures this summer
The UK is hoping for hotter temperatures this summer. Picture: Alamy

Is there a heatwave coming?

While the Met Office hasn't confirmed there is a heatwave coming, there have bee varying reports that June will see high temperatures across the country.

Their long-range forecast suggests: "Signals are weak regarding prevailing weather patterns during this period. Typical conditions for the UK are most probable, with a mixture of weather types.

"All areas can expected to see some spells of drier, sunnier weather but there will also be showers or longer spells of rain at times. Temperatures are most likely to be close to normal or slightly above."

