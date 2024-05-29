Will there be a heatwave in June? The latest Met Office forecast revealed

29 May 2024, 11:58

Three heatwaves are set to roll into London over June
Three heatwaves are set to roll into London over June

By Tiasha Debray

Get your sunscreen ready because the UK is set to be hit by three heatwaves in June according to a weather forecast, silencing the 50 days of rain rumours.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you’re wondering, 'when is the next heatwave?" then look no further as June is set to bring three heatwaves to the UK.

The Met Office have predicted that temperatures are set to be between 30C–33C, meaning we could be in for the hottest year on record.

However there are differing opinions, as reports of 50 days of rain have plagued the headlines in the past days. Luckily for sun lovers The Met Office have rubbished these claims, meaning we could still have a chance of experiencing some warm temperatures.

But when is next heatwave in the UK and what is the weather in June meant to be like?

Temperatures are set to reach over 30C
Temperatures are set to reach over 30C

When is the next heatwave UK 2024?

The Met Office have predicted that June could see temperatures hotter than usual. One forecaster revealed they expect the heat to hit from the 8th of June 8th to the 22nd of June, where "temperatures have more chance of being above the average at this time of year."

Jim Dale, a senior meteorologist at the British Weather Services spoke to Birmingham Live, confirming temperatures could soar "well into the 30s" as we head "in the right direction" for a heatwave.

"I would suggest we will share in some of that in the latter stage of May, and into June and July. We will see climbing temperatures well into the 30s in the prone areas. That is the expectation," Jim said.

Temperatures are set to ride from the 8th of June 2024
Temperatures are set to ride from the 8th of June 2024

Will there be a heatwave in June?

While it has not been officially confirmed that there will be a heatwave in June, forecasters have predicted that temperatures are set to soar.

According to The Weather Outlook, London is looking at a weather forecast of 30C+ in June.

Forecaster Brian Gaze told Express: "June looks settled to start with and is forecast several fine spells, with bursts of very warm weather and potentially reaching 30C for the first time this year. High levels of background warmth and warm sea surface temperatures provide added fuel for hot spells, but also rain at times."

50 days of rainfall expected over the 3 months of Summer in 2024
50 days of rainfall expected over the 3 months of Summer in 2024

What does the UK’s ‘50 days of rain’ weather forecast mean?

Will this be the wettest summer the UK has had? Almost. Even though heatwave after heatwave will be rolling through the country, this summer is also set to be the second wettest summer ever recorded.

The '50 days of rain' forecast is exactly what it sounds like, the weather forecast is predicting 50 days of rain in just three months.

However The Met Office have clarified reports of a summer of rain, telling Yahoo: "It’s not possible to forecast a specific number of days of rain in the UK for a whole season."

Before going on to add: "As is typical for forecasts made at this time of year, signals for prevailing weather patterns over the UK during summer are relatively weak. However, signals show the chances of a wet or dry summer are fairly balanced. Whilst rainfall signals are limited, some spells of unsettled weather can be expected."

