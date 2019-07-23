Is it too hot to walk your dog and can you give your pooch ice cubes to cool them down?

23 July 2019, 14:36

As the heatwave sweeps across the country, people are being urged to look after their dogs, cats and other animals.
As the heatwave sweeps across the country, people are being urged to look after their dogs, cats and other animals. Picture: Getty

Sizzling weather can be fatal for some animals – here's how to keep your dog safe and cool in the heat

As Britain bakes under scorching temperatures, it's important to keep a close eye on your pets.

Hot weather can be fatal for dogs because they can't sweat through their skin like we can – instead they rely on heavy panting and their paws to regulate their body temperate.

Plus, many breeds have thick coats that cause them to overheat or dehydrate very quickly in the sun.

So, when is it too hot to walk your pooch, and how can you help keep them cool in the blistering heat?

Follow these simple tips and tricks to ensure you don't put your dog's life at risk this summer.

Don't put your dog's life at risk – here's how to keep pets safe while Britain wilts under a sizzling heatwave.
Don't put your dog's life at risk – here's how to keep pets safe while Britain wilts under a sizzling heatwave. Picture: Getty

When is it too hot to walk your dog?

Dogs can suffer fatal heatstroke in a matter of minutes so it's really important you keep them cool when it's hot outside.

Many animal charities and vets advise you walk your dog during cooler parts of the day – before 8am in the morning, or after 8pm in the evening – to avoid highs of 20C (70F) or more.

Not only will this help to combat overheating but it will also stop your dog's paw pads from burning on the hot concrete pavements.

Blue Cross says: "As a general rule, if it’s too hot for your hand it’s too hot for their paws."

Hot weather can be fatal for dogs, who can die from heatstroke in a matter of minutes.
Hot weather can be fatal for dogs, who can die from heatstroke in a matter of minutes. Picture: Getty

If you can't take them for a lovely run outside because it's reached 27C and upwards? "Keep your dog mentally stimulated by doing some brain games instead," adds the animal charity.

"Refresh their basic training with some sits and stays, or teach them new tricks."

Signs and symptoms of heatstroke include: excessive panting, red eyes, red gums, hot skin, reduced activity, vomiting, diarrhoea and collapse.

If you think your dog is suffering, immediately move them to a cool place, wet their coat with cool water and contact your vet.

Read more: PET ADVICE! What to do if you see a dog locked in a hot car

Can you give your dog ice cubes to cool them down?

If your dog is struggling in the summer heatwave, you can give them ice cubes to cool them down.

Your pooch should already have plenty of drinking water to slurp on during the day, but the RSPCA recommends adding ice cubes in those roasting hot hours too.

In fact, cooling treats in any form are a great way to keep your pup from overheating in the sun.

As well as popping ice cubes in their drinking water, freeze your dog's favourite food inside a Kong, cool some beef stock into yummy bars and stock up on dog-friendly ice cream, frozen yoghurt and popsicles.

Read more: WARNING! Sleeping with a fan on at night can be bad for your help

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The boob sweat banisher will be a saving grace for many women

This bra liner will banish your underboob sweat in the heatwave

Fashion

The naughtiest kids names have been revealed

From William to Ella, the naughtiest baby names have been revealed
Asthma sufferers have been warned about the weather

UK weather: Experts issue ‘DEADLY’ asthma attack warning as 37C heatwave sweeps Britain
The poor baby suffered horrific burns

Parents warned about spraying babies and pets with hosepipes after toddler suffers horrific burns
Tequila is more than just a shot, says expert

National Tequila Day 2019: Facts and cocktail recipes for the Mexican spirit

Food & Health

Trending on Heart

Chris Taylor tries to make it up to Harley in tonight's episode - after saying he was "meant to be" with India

Love Island's Chris apologises to Harley with adorable gesture after India Reynolds blunder

TV & Movies

Ovie keeps his cool in a rather... unique... way

Love Island fans are impressed with Ovie Soko's tip to cool down

TV & Movies

Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Pritchard has confirmed his relationship with dancer Abbie Quinnen.

Who is AJ Pritchard's new girlfriend Abbie Quinnen? Meet the Strictly star's partner

Celebrities

Peppa Pig height memes are doing the rounds on Twitter - and they're hilarious

Peppa Pig height memes are doing the rounds on Twitter - and they're hilarious

TV & Movies

Anna and Jordan come to blows

Anna lets rip as Jordan makes the moves on India in explosive Love Island episode

TV & Movies

Chris is one of the Love Island newbies

Where is Love Island's Chris Taylor from and what does he do for a job?

Celebrities