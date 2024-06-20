Hay fever sufferers desperate to know when grass pollen season ends

Hay fever season is upon us in the UK with the second peak on it's way. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Grass pollen season is here signalling a tough time of year for hay fever sufferers - so when does it end? And what are the peak times?

June's weather has been somewhat disappointing up until now with colder and wetter temperatures then expected but that also meant low grass pollen counts - ideal for those who suffer with hay fever.

However, now temperatures are hotting up and with a heatwave on the way, those with allergies to grass pollen have certainly seen their symptoms kick start with runny noses, itchy eyes, scratchy throats and much more.

With pollen levels high, and there even being a warning of a pollen bomb, those who are struggling to go enjoy the sunny outdoors are desperate to know when grass pollen season ends.

Here's when you can expect to see lower levels of pollen in 2024.

Grass pollen allergies are the most common form of hay fever in the UK. Picture: Getty

When does grass pollen season end?

Typically most people in the UK suffer with grass pollen allergies and when it starts and ends all depends on which part of the country you live in and of course, the weather.

On average, hay fever season begins for most people in June and ends towards the final days of July.

If you live further north, around the coast or in an urban area, pollen counts are typically lower than those who live in the countryside or inland.

There are also plenty of factors that can change the start and end date of grass pollen season including low temperatures in the winter and spring, keeping plants and trees dormant for longer. Rainfall can also contribute as the more dry it is, the less pollen production goes on.

Grass pollen season ends typically at the end of July. Picture: Getty

When are the two summer hay fever peaks?

Bad news hay fever suffers, not only will you experience symptoms for most of the grass pollen months, you will also have to deal with two 'peaks' where levels are at a high.

These happen at the beginning of June and in the first two weeks of July. Make sure you have your remedies at the ready.

What are the other hay fever pollen seasons?

Tree pollen season occurs first in the year, around late March to mid-May which is then followed by grass pollen season.

Overlapping with that, there is also weed pollen season which starts at the end of June to September.

