What is the pollen count this week? Latest forecast revealed as hay fever sufferers warned

17 June 2024, 16:42

The pollen count for this week has been revealed
The pollen count for this week has been revealed. Picture: Getty/Met Office

By Hope Wilson

What are the pollen levels this week, when will grass pollen end and is the pollen bomb 2024 coming to the UK? Here is everything those with hay fever need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hay fever sufferers are set to experience a pollen bomb this week as temperatures are on the rise following a chilly June.

While we wait for summer to kick in and the heatwaves in Greece and Turkey to bring scorching sunshine to the UK, a new Met Office map has revealed where grass pollen levels will be at their highest this week.

Despite a cool June bringing rain and wind, the past few weeks has seen those with hay fever reaching for their tissues, and now it looks like the hotter temperatures could increase the pollen count.

What is the pollen forecast this week and when will the pollen bomb hit? Here are the latest pollen levels revealed.

The pollen forecast has been revealed
The pollen forecast has been revealed. Picture: Getty

Pollen count this week

Tuesday the 18th of June

South West England, Wales and East of England will see very high pollen levels on Tuesday, with a rise in grass pollen due to warm, dry weather.

Wednesday the 19th of June

Pollen levels will increase on Wednesday, with very high pollen levels in North West England, Yorkshire and Humber, East Midlands, East of England, London and Southeast England and South West England and Wales.

Thursday the 20th of June

Thursday will see very high pollen levels in regions such as North West England, Yorkshire and Humber, Wales, West Midlands, East Midlands, East of England, London and Southeast England and South West England.

High pollen levels will be seen in Northern Ireland North East England, while medium pollen levels will be observed throughout Scotland, with low levels in Orkney and Shetland.

Friday 21st of June

Friday will see the pollen levels calm, with areas returning to high and medium counts, while Wales continues to have a very high pollen levels.

Thursday will see very high pollen levels throughout England and Wales
Thursday will see very high pollen levels throughout England and Wales. Picture: Met Office

When is the pollen bomb?

The pollen bomb is set to hit the UK this week, with peak pollen levels being seen across England on Thursday the 20th of June.

However these high levels are only set to spike on Thursday, with lower pollen counts being observed as the week continues.

Grass pollen allergy symptoms

Hay fever is usually caused by grass pollen which can see symptoms include 'sneezing, a runny or blocked nose, itchy eyes and an itchy throat, mouth, nose and ears', according to the Met Office.

They also state that sufferers could experience: "Loss of your sense of smell, facial pain, sweating and headaches - although these symptoms are less common. Asthma sufferers may find that their symptoms get worse when suffering from hay fever and may experience a tight chest, shortness of breath, coughing and wheezing."

Grass pollen is at its highest during the summer months
Grass pollen is at its highest during the summer months. Picture: Getty

When will grass pollen end?

In the UK, grass pollen ends in July after starting in May. According to the Met Office, hay fever season starts at various points throughout the year.

Grass pollen is what most people are allergic to and tends to last from mid-May until July. Tree pollen occurs from late March to mid-May, while weed pollen tends to be released between the end of June until September.

