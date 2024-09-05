UK weather: Map shows where final summer heatwave of 2024 will hit

The United Kingdom will experience one last heatwave this summer. Picture: Getty/Netweather

By Tiasha Debray

A final heatwave will warm up the United Kingdom and Ireland before we settle in for the cold, sleet and rain.

It hasn’t been a long summer, but we’ve managed to make the most of the solid number of 30-degree days Mother Nature has generously given us.

With talk of twin heatwaves this September, UK residents may have woken up bitterly disappointed at the overcast rainy day that arrived on Thursday, 5th of September, after WX Charts predicted highs of 29C in certain areas.

However, we will have one last day to enjoy the sun rays before the colder months roll in, as the last heatwave of the summer is set to hit the United Kingdom and Ireland on Friday, 6th of September.

London will hit 30 degrees Celsius on Friday the 6th of September. Picture: Netweather

With temperatures forecast to reach 30 degrees in London and mid-to-high twenties across the nation, the heat won’t just disappear overnight but will remain throughout the rest of the weekend!

It won't last much longer, however, as the rain and heat combination will also mean humidity levels will be incredibly high as it wanders in from the East.

“This warm air will bring a lot of low cloud and murk in from the North Sea so don’t assume that it will be sunny,” Jo Farrow, a senior forecaster at Netweather, warned residents. “Where it is, it will be glorious with light winds in the north.”

A heatwave will hit the UK and Ireland and simmer over the weekend. Picture: Netweather

The East and South of England will be seeing a lot of rain, London included. They’ll be seeing so much rain that the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning, with heavy rains of up to 100mm expected, which could cause flooding.

Netweather reported that “Southern Britain looks most at risk of rain after bands of wet weather lurk in the English Channel on Thursday and Friday.”

“At the weekend, to the north of this unsettled weather, there will be the chance of fine weather and warmth but it could be subdued by low cloud and even damp conditions off the North Sea.”