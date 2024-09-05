UK weather: Map shows where final summer heatwave of 2024 will hit
5 September 2024, 11:38
A final heatwave will warm up the United Kingdom and Ireland before we settle in for the cold, sleet and rain.
Listen to this article
It hasn’t been a long summer, but we’ve managed to make the most of the solid number of 30-degree days Mother Nature has generously given us.
With talk of twin heatwaves this September, UK residents may have woken up bitterly disappointed at the overcast rainy day that arrived on Thursday, 5th of September, after WX Charts predicted highs of 29C in certain areas.
However, we will have one last day to enjoy the sun rays before the colder months roll in, as the last heatwave of the summer is set to hit the United Kingdom and Ireland on Friday, 6th of September.
With temperatures forecast to reach 30 degrees in London and mid-to-high twenties across the nation, the heat won’t just disappear overnight but will remain throughout the rest of the weekend!
It won't last much longer, however, as the rain and heat combination will also mean humidity levels will be incredibly high as it wanders in from the East.
“This warm air will bring a lot of low cloud and murk in from the North Sea so don’t assume that it will be sunny,” Jo Farrow, a senior forecaster at Netweather, warned residents. “Where it is, it will be glorious with light winds in the north.”
- Read more: Seven tips to keep cool at night without a fan during the heatwave
- Read more: Why using a fan in the heatwave could actually be making you hotter
The East and South of England will be seeing a lot of rain, London included. They’ll be seeing so much rain that the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning, with heavy rains of up to 100mm expected, which could cause flooding.
Netweather reported that “Southern Britain looks most at risk of rain after bands of wet weather lurk in the English Channel on Thursday and Friday.”
“At the weekend, to the north of this unsettled weather, there will be the chance of fine weather and warmth but it could be subdued by low cloud and even damp conditions off the North Sea.”
- Read more: Is it too hot to walk your dog and can you give your pooch ice cubes to cool them down?
- Read more: What should I do if I see a dog locked in a hot car?
- Read more: The two-second fan trick that could help you sleep during the heatwave