Third Covid jab 'to be offered to over 50s in Autumn'

5 May 2021, 07:59

Over 50s will reportedly be offered a third vaccine in August
Over 50s will reportedly be offered a third vaccine in August. Picture: Getty/PA
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

All over 50s will reportedly be offered a third booster jab before winter later this year.

A third Covid jab will be offered to the over 50s this autumn in a bid to eradicate the threat from the disease by Christmas, it has been reported.

Read more: Boris Johnson says there's a 'good chance' social distancing rules will be lifted next month

According to The Times, the third vaccine will be given alongside the annual flu jab, and it will either be a new vaccine adapted to fight variants, or a third dose of an existing vaccine.

A senior government minister told the publication: "We will have a lot to say about the booster programme soon.

Around 95 per cent of over 50s have taken up their vaccine
Around 95 per cent of over 50s have taken up their vaccine. Picture: Getty

"It’s looking really positive so far.

"We think that the level of protection in the population to any variant will be so high that by Christmas, Covid-19 should have just faded away into the background like any other illness in circulation.

Read more: Spain, Greece and France 'could be added to the travel green list by end of June'

"So much that we don’t think there will be any need to give a booster shot to young people because transmission will have got so low".


More than 34.6 million people in the UK have been given a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine
More than 34.6 million people in the UK have been given a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Picture: PA

NHS England data recently showed that the vaccine uptake in people over 50 was at 95 per cent, with Health Secretary Matt Hancock tweeting that he was 'delighted' by the news.

He added that the government are on track to offer all adults the vaccine by the end of July.

More than 34.6 million people in the UK have been given a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, according to government statistics.

NOW READ:

Expert reveals how to safely keep wasps away when you're eating outside

Latest News

See more Latest News

COVID-19: Two coronavirus cases among Indian delegation at London G7 meeting, Sky News understands

UK & World

Romain Grosjean to drive F1 car for first time since Bahrain GP accident in Mercedes test at Paul Ricard

UK supermarkets threaten Brazil boycott over Amazon deforestation

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Liv Flaherty is played by Isobel Steele in Emmerdale

How old is Liv Flaherty in Emmerdale and who plays her?

TV & Movies

Jed Mercurio dropped a huge clue about who H was in season one

Line of Duty creater Jed Mercurio reveals he hinted who H was in season one

TV & Movies

Jonny McPherson stars as Dr Liam in Emmerdale

Inside Jonny McPherson’s life away from Emmerdale with co-star girlfriend Natalie J Robb

TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on Dean Lennox Kelly

Who plays Pekka Rollins in Shadow and Bone?

TV & Movies

If coronavirus derailed your wedding, Heart Breakfast want to hear from you

Was your wedding cancelled because of coronavirus?

The calf was born on April 17 and weighed 11lb 14oz

New hope for endangered pygmy hippos as UK zoo welcomes calf

Lifestyle