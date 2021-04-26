UK weather: Britain set for heatwave next month as temperatures soar to 27C

The weather is set to hot up next week. Picture: PA Images

By Heart reporter

The mercury is set to climb to 27C next month as lockdown restrictions are eased.

After a warm weekend for most of us, there’s more good weather on the way.

According to The Weather Outlook, a series of hot spells are expected across Britain in mid May, while temperatures could reach around 27C.

The mercury may even creep into the low 30s as we head into June, with forecasters predicting a very warm summer ahead.

Tim Dale, meteorologist for British Weather Services, said: “There will definitely be some spikes of heat as we go into summer when I expect to see temperatures in the high 20Cs or even the low 30Cs.”

The UK could enjoy very warm weather next month. Picture: PA Images

Netweather's long-range forecast also anticipates the start of May could be ‘very warm’, stating: "A finer, warmer perhaps very warm interval may occur, mostly over England and Wales.

Read More: Celebrity Masterchef 2021 full line-up - including Katie Price and Joe Swash

"A thundery breakdown is possible, before temperatures return to normal with showers, particularly in the North West.

"A milder or warmer period, but somewhat unsettled."

High pressure from Europe could even push ‘sub-tropical’ heat towards the UK from May 3 to Sunday, May 9.

The BBC's monthly forecast says: "April looks like it will end on a more unsettled note with scattered showers and light winds expected before drier weather develops in early May.

"As May begins our weather will continue to be influenced by a large area of high pressure, known as a sub-tropical high.

"As we head into the warmer months of the year, this high will become stronger and larger and tend to be centred near the Azores to the west of Spain and Portugal.

"This year we have unusually warm sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic which have been helping to build this high earlier than normal.

"For the first week of May, the sub-tropical high should strengthen and push into Western Europe, which will bring north-westerly winds for a while and help to keep temperatures a bit below average, at least at the start of the week.

"As the high pressure system shifts east into continental Europe, our cool northerly winds will be cut-off and warmer air from the Atlantic will be able to creep in from the west.”

The Met Office adds the period between Thursday, April 29 and Saturday, May 8 could be sunny but unsettled, saying conditions will be 'largely dry and fine' with the possibility of light showers.

Now Read: You can now get paid £1,000 to nap every day as a 'sleep reviewer'