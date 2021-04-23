You can now get paid £1,000 to nap every day as a 'sleep reviewer'

A mattress review and wellness platform is on the hunt for five 'nap reviewers'.

By Naomi Bartram

If you’ve found yourself feeling a little more tired over the past few months, we could have the perfect job for you.

Yep, one wellness company is now hiring five ‘nap reviewers’ to test out the pros and cons of napping.

What’s more, the lucky snoozers will get paid $1,500 (£1,000) to simply go to sleep.

Wellness platform, eachnight, is advertising the roles to test the effects of sleeping on memory, motivation and productivity, plus overall fatigue.

To apply, participants must be able to sleep alone over a period of 30 days to ensure their naps are not disrupted.

There are also a few more requirements, including strong English writing skills and the ability to follow instructions.

Then all you need to do is enjoy a nap every single day and give detailed feedback throughout the process.

Applicants are accepted from all countries, but you have to be over the age of 21.

Jasmin Lee, of eachnight, said: "There is an abundance of research that proves the benefits of a good sleep, but sometimes even a full 8 hours leaves you feeling groggy and performing at an average level at best.

"With the added pressures of a worldwide pandemic and many people unable to fully wind down due to working from home, even a good night’s sleep seems out of reach."

She continued: “The idea that napping is for young children and burnt out university students is slowly dissipating and an increasing number of working adults are beginning to see the benefits of a daytime snooze.

"Understanding that napping can be a tricky thing to get right, we wanted to test out some of the theories behind the practice and decided how better to gather our findings than on real people who might benefit from a nap the most.

"If you think you’re up to the job, or know somebody who is, please do share and apply!”

Applications are now open and will close on May 31, 2021 and you can apply here.

