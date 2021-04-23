UK weather: Brits set for May Bank Holiday mini-heatwave with temperatures soaring

The weather is set to heat up over the Bank Holiday. Picture: PA Images/Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

A mini-heatwave could be coming to UK over the May Bank Holiday, as experts predict 'hottest summer' in years.

It’s good news if you have a pub garden booked for the May Bank Holiday, as temperatures are set to soar.

This week has already seen highs of 17C recorded across the country, and it looks as though the hot weather will continue.

With warm air predicted to sweep across Northern Europe at the start of next month, the latest WXCHARTS show some parts of the south could enjoy highs of 19C on Sunday, May 2.

Some meteorologists have even predicted the UK could hit highs of 31C due to a weather pattern called La Nina.

But Met Office spokesperson Graheme Madge has said it is too early to predict how hot it will get.

Brits will be enjoying sunny weather over the May Bank Holiday. Picture: PA Images

As for this weekend, Friday will see the mercury in the high teens for most of the country, with the west of England possibly even hitting 20C.

Read More: Experts predict hottest UK summer in a decade with scorching highs of 32 degrees

Scotland is also set for a sunny weekend, with forecasters predicting Glasgow could see highs of 19C.

Next week, things are set to cool slightly, with the Met Office stating: "A settled regime will likely be in place across much of the country at first with high pressure likely to be centred to the west or northwest of the UK.

"However, there is the threat of some rain and a few showers in the north and east, as well as the chance of some rain moving up from the south and affecting southern parts of the country later.

"Throughout this period, there is also a continued threat of rural frost and patchy fog where winds fall light."

This comes after it was reported a 32C heatwave could hit the country within weeks.

Jim Dale, meteorologist for British Weather Services, told The Sun: "There will definitely be some spikes of heat as we go into summer when I expect to see temperatures in the high 20Cs or even the low 30Cs.

"This is largely because of a balancing effect which, after the colder period of weather over the past couple of months, dominated by a northerly airflow, should revert and come from a more southerly direction.

"This will bring more in the way of hotter weather as we go through the end of spring and into summer.

"This summer could be up there with the warmer ones from the past ten years, it is more likely to turn out one of the warmer ones that to be cooler."

Now Read: William and Kate release adorable new photo of Prince Louis to mark his third birthday