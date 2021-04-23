William and Kate release adorable new photo of Prince Louis to mark his third birthday

23 April 2021, 07:09

Prince Louis looks adorable in a new photo taken by his mum Kate
Prince Louis looks adorable in a new photo taken by his mum Kate. Picture: Kensington Palace/Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Prince Louis’s third birthday has been marked with a sweet new picture of him smiling on his first day of pre-school.

Prince Louis is beaming with delight in a new photo released to mark his birthday. 

The youngest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton turns three today (April 23), and to mark the occasion, Kensington Palace shared a sweet shot of him. 

In the snap, Louis can be seen with a big grin on his face, striking a resemblance to his mum and dad. 

Balancing on his bike, the royal is wearing a navy sweater and light blue shorts.

The photo was taken by the Duchess of Cambridge on her son’s first day at Willcocks Nursery School in west London.

A caption alongside the sweet picture reads: “Three tomorrow! 🚲

“Taken earlier this week by The Duchess before he left for his first day of nursery, The Duke and Duchess are pleased to share a new image of Prince Louis. 🎈”

Read More: Kate Middleton spotted shopping with Prince George and Princess Charlotte in London

And royal fans just can’t believe how much Louis has grown, with one commenting: “Happy birthday Louis!! Can’t believe he’ll be three 😭”

“Aww, so sweet! Wishing Prince Louis a very happy birthday!💙🎈,” said another, while a third added: “Where has the time gone he’s gotten so big. Happy Birthday Louis! 🥳”

A fourth echoed: “He’s growing up so fast😭 happy birthday prince Louis ❤️”

A palace spokeswoman has since said the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were ‘delighted’ to share the new snap of their son ahead of his birthday.

The fifth in line to the throne is following in the footsteps of older sister Princess Charlotte, five, who also attended Willcocks Nursery School.

He is riding a Frog 'Tadpole' balance bike, which is worth £190 and has now sold out.

Photos of Prince Louis were shared for his second birthday
Photos of Prince Louis were shared for his second birthday. Picture: Kensington Palace

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time Kate, 39, has taken photos of her children and as a keen photographer, she regularly releases glimpses into the royal family.

For Louis’ second birthday, the Duchess shared a collection of new pictures of the little one, while also thanking the NHS for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the snaps, Prince Louis can be seen creating rainbow art, with the Kate writing at the time: "Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis’s handiwork ahead of his second birthday!

"We are pleased to share images ahead of Prince Louis’s second birthday tomorrow, taken by The Duchess this April."

Now Read: Kate Middleton and Prince William dress in black for royal visit as Prince Philip mourning period continues

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kate Middleton made a touching tribute to the Queen on her birthday

Kate Middleton’s subtle tribute to the Queen on her 95th birthday

'Red Knights' demand Glazers loosen Manchester United grip after Super League row

UK & World

Russell Crowe reveals he will play Zeus in the Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder

Showbiz

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Experts have claimed showering every day can be bad for you

Having fewer showers during lockdown could be making you cleaner, experts claim

Lifestyle

The weather is set to heat up over the Bank Holiday

UK weather: Brits set for May Bank Holiday mini-heatwave with temperatures soaring
Who is in the cast of Shadow and Bone?

Who is in the cast of Shadow and Bone on Netflix?

TV & Movies

April Lust List

Lust List: The most exciting new releases in April 2021

Lifestyle

Aiden Shaw will be part of the Sex and the City reboot

Sex and the City actor John Corbett confirms Aiden Shaw will return for series reboot

TV & Movies

Make sure you don't miss the impressive Super Pink Moon lighting up the skies this month

A Pink Super Moon will light up the skies next week, here's how to spot it

Lifestyle