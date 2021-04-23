William and Kate release adorable new photo of Prince Louis to mark his third birthday

By Naomi Bartram

Prince Louis’s third birthday has been marked with a sweet new picture of him smiling on his first day of pre-school.

Prince Louis is beaming with delight in a new photo released to mark his birthday.

The youngest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton turns three today (April 23), and to mark the occasion, Kensington Palace shared a sweet shot of him.

In the snap, Louis can be seen with a big grin on his face, striking a resemblance to his mum and dad.

Balancing on his bike, the royal is wearing a navy sweater and light blue shorts.

The photo was taken by the Duchess of Cambridge on her son’s first day at Willcocks Nursery School in west London.

A caption alongside the sweet picture reads: “Three tomorrow! 🚲

“Taken earlier this week by The Duchess before he left for his first day of nursery, The Duke and Duchess are pleased to share a new image of Prince Louis. 🎈”

And royal fans just can’t believe how much Louis has grown, with one commenting: “Happy birthday Louis!! Can’t believe he’ll be three 😭”

“Aww, so sweet! Wishing Prince Louis a very happy birthday!💙🎈,” said another, while a third added: “Where has the time gone he’s gotten so big. Happy Birthday Louis! 🥳”

A fourth echoed: “He’s growing up so fast😭 happy birthday prince Louis ❤️”

A palace spokeswoman has since said the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were ‘delighted’ to share the new snap of their son ahead of his birthday.

The fifth in line to the throne is following in the footsteps of older sister Princess Charlotte, five, who also attended Willcocks Nursery School.

He is riding a Frog 'Tadpole' balance bike, which is worth £190 and has now sold out.

Photos of Prince Louis were shared for his second birthday. Picture: Kensington Palace

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time Kate, 39, has taken photos of her children and as a keen photographer, she regularly releases glimpses into the royal family.

For Louis’ second birthday, the Duchess shared a collection of new pictures of the little one, while also thanking the NHS for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the snaps, Prince Louis can be seen creating rainbow art, with the Kate writing at the time: "Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis’s handiwork ahead of his second birthday!

"We are pleased to share images ahead of Prince Louis’s second birthday tomorrow, taken by The Duchess this April."

