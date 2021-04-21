Kate Middleton spotted shopping with Prince George and Princess Charlotte in London

21 April 2021, 10:11 | Updated: 21 April 2021, 10:21

The family pictured in 2018 (left) and 2019 (right)
The family pictured in 2018 (left) and 2019 (right). Picture: Getty
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

The Duchess of Cambridge reportedly gave her children budgets to stick to while out shopping in the English capital.

Kate Middleton was spotted out shopping with her two eldest children this week, according to reports.

The Duchess of Cambridge is said to have visited a shop on the King's Road, and given Prince George and Princess Charlotte budgets to stick to.

As reported by Hello!, it has been claimed that Prince George, seven, and Princess Charlotte, five, both paid for things they bought with their own pocket money.

A Twitter user named Alexa wrote: "I’ve always been a Kate Middleton fan... today she was in one of my stores on the Kings Road with George and Charlotte, what the team told me about how she was with them and how the kids were with each other makes me like her even more!

"I wasn’t there but she talked to my team, the kids had a budget that they stuck to and paid for their own things with their own money.

"Just normal well brought up children and a normal parent trying to do the right thing and that’s just lovely!"

Alexa didn't name the store, so it is unclear where they were visiting.

The family pictured in 2018
The family pictured in 2018. Picture: Getty

This latest outing comes months after Kate was spotted out with her kids in a Sainsbury's near their Norfolk home.

A source told Hello! at the time: "She was with the children, and she looked lovely. She is absolutely beautiful, and the children were beautiful. They were so well behaved.

"…She was just having a little bit of a walk around. They were looking at the clothes when I saw them. Charlotte was looking at the dresses."

