Kate Middleton looks stunning in new portrait as she announces release of photography book

Kate Middleton is set to turn her 'Hold Still' project into a book. Picture: Kensington Royal/Matt Porteous

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge is releasing her first book following the overwhelming response from her Hold Still photography project during the pandemic.

Kate Middleton, 39, looks stunning in a new picture as she prepares to release her own photography book.

The Duchess of Cambridge – who is mum to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – will be entering the publishing world as she moves her Hold Still photography project into a book.

Last year, the wife of Prince William organised a project which saw people submitting the powerful pictures they had taken during lockdown.

The aim of the project was 'to create a lasting record of what we were all experiencing'.

Now, the top 100 pictures from the project will be going into a book, accompanied with a foreword from Kate.

Profits for the book, which will be available to purchase from May 7, will be divided between mental health charity Mind and the National Portrait Gallery.

In the book, the Duchess writes: "When we look back at the COVID-19 pandemic in decades to come, we will think of the challenges we all faced – the loved ones we lost, the extended isolation from our families and friends and the strain placed on our key workers.

"But we will also remember the positives: the incredible acts of kindness, the helpers and heroes who emerged from all walks of life, and how together we adapted to a new normal."

The aim of the project was 'to create a lasting record of what we were all experiencing'. Picture: PA

She goes on: "Through Hold Still, I wanted to use the power of photography to create a lasting record of what we were all experiencing – to capture individuals' stories and document significant moments for families and communities as we lived through the pandemic.

“I would like to thank everyone who took the time to submit an image – your stories are the most crucial part of this project.

"I hope that the final 100 images showcase the experiences and emotions borne during this extraordinary moment in history, pay tribute to the awe-inspiring efforts of all who have worked to protect those around them, and provide a space for us to pause and reflect upon this unparalleled period.”

In a picture released with a message about the book, Kate Middleton can be seen holding an old fashioned camera in what appears to be her garden.

The Duchess of Cambridge wears a red jumper, with a frilly-collar shirt underneath, and a pair of gold hoop earrings.

